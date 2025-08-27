Zuora Expands Partnership with Workday to Simplify Revenue Management and Improve Financial Accuracy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuora, Inc., a leading monetization platform for modern business, today announced an expanded partnership with Workday, Inc., combining Zuora’s order-to-cash automation with Workday Financial Management. This partnership will give business to consumer (B2C) companies a simpler way to handle complex billing and revenue streams – whether from subscriptions, usage-based pricing, special offers, or hybrid models.

As customer expectations change, companies are rethinking how they charge for products and services. Managing these new models can be challenging, especially when billing rules differ for each revenue type. By combining Zuora’s monetization tools with Workday’s financial platform, companies can more easily track revenue, stay compliant with accounting standards, and speed up audits with automated reporting.

“Today’s announcement highlights our continued commitment to Zuora and Workday customers, combining Workday’s trusted financial backbone with Zuora’s intelligent monetization engine to optimize the order-to-cash process,” Todd McElhatton, chief operating and financial officer at Zuora. “Together, we’re empowering finance to be a stronger strategic partner to the business, armed with the unified view of financial data necessary to go to market even faster.”

The certified Zuora Connector for Workday Financial Management manages the operational complexity of monetization as a specialized sub-ledger in Workday Accounting Center, automatically feeding financial records to Workday's general ledger (GL). With a single, unified view, companies can strengthen the accuracy of financial processes without needing to manually enter data.

“Accuracy is a constant challenge for companies managing complex revenue streams,” said Rob Enslin, president and chief commercial officer at Workday. “Our partnership with Zuora will provide customers with a single, reliable view of their financial data – making it easier to operate efficiently, no matter the business model.”

Zuora will be at Workday Rising September 15-18, 2025 at Moscone West Expo, Booth W12.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform to build, run and grow a modern business through a dynamic mix of usage-based models, subscription bundles and everything in between. From pricing and packaging, to billing, payments and revenue recognition, Zuora’s flexible, modular software solutions are designed to help companies evolve and scale monetization with demand. More than 1,000 customers around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, The New York Times, Schneider Electric and Zoom use Zuora’s unique combination of technology and expertise to transform their financial operations and how they go to market. Zuora is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more, please visit zuora.com.

