Horsham Land Redevelopment Authority Signs EDC Agreement for Former Willow Grove Naval Air Station Property

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Horsham Land Redevelopment Authority (HLRA) has executed an Economic Development Conveyance Memorandum of Agreement (EDC MOA) to acquire portions of the former Willow Grove Naval Air Station–Joint Reserve Base. This marks a major milestone in transforming the 862-acre site into a vibrant, community-focused development. The agreement clears the way for the phased transfer of approximately 100 acres to the HLRA over the coming years.

See photo here from today’s signing. Pictured seated are Amy Jo Hill, Navy Real Estate Contracting Officer, and W. William Whiteside, Horsham Land Redevelopment Authority Chairman. (Credit: Horsham Land Redevelopment Authority)

“This agreement is a turning point for Horsham Township and the surrounding community,” said W. William Whiteside III, Chairman of the HLRA. “We’re excited to move forward with a vision that opens a new chapter for Horsham Township. The mixed-use redevelopment of the base will serve as a hub of opportunity and innovation for the region.”

The HLRA and Horsham Township have actively invested in infrastructure upgrades—including transportation systems, utilities, and land use controls—to prepare for redevelopment. Importantly, the EDC MOA allows the HLRA to begin improvements to the base property ahead of formal development.

The HLRA continues to collaborate with local, state, and federal partners to finalize environmental clearances already in progress. A ceremonial signing event is scheduled for September 12, 2025 to celebrate this milestone.

For more information on the redevelopment, visit www.hlra.org or contact:

Michael Shinton, P.E., Executive Director

Horsham Land Redevelopment Authority

1025 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044

Phone: (215) 643-3131

Email: mshinton@horsham.org