Hivelocity Announces Sale of Chicago and Miami Colocation Services

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hivelocity, a portfolio company of Valterra Partners, and a leader in bare metal, enterprise cloud, virtual servers, and colocation, today announced the sale of its colocation services business at 350 E. Cermak Road, Chicago (ORD1) and 36 NE 2nd Street, Miami (MIA2) to Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions.

Hivelocity announces the sale of its colocation services business in Chicago (ORD1) and Miami (MIA2) to Digital Realty! The company will continue to focus on providing bare metal, enterprise cloud, virtual servers, and colocation solutions. Share

With this transaction, Hivelocity is increasing its focus on the existing bare metal, enterprise cloud and virtual server solutions, while expanding its strategic partnership with a global data center leader to ensure customers receive the highest standard of service. Digital Realty’s existing ownership of the underlying facilities and experience operating and connecting global data centers ensures that customers located in Chicago and Miami will continue to receive the reliable, high-quality support they have come to expect.

Jeremy Pease, CEO of Hivelocity, commented, "Digital Realty is ideally suited to acquire these assets and is well positioned to drive incremental value to our customers at these locations. We are confident that their expertise, combined with our proven track record in these facilities, will ensure ongoing service excellence.”

Hivelocity will continue to provide and grow colocation services at its core facilities and provide bare metal and cloud hosting services at locations across the US and internationally, building on proven success and seamless integration with Digital Realty’s network.

“Our priority is to deliver a seamless transition and provide customers with access to PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty’s global platform, innovative solutions, and industry-leading reliability. The acquisition further strengthens our position as a trusted global partner, expanding our service capabilities and colocation offering in two of our existing data centers. Customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service as they are gradually onboarded to MarketplacePORTAL, our global customer access platform,” said Faramarz Mahdavi, VP, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Digital Realty.”

Kevin Reed, Managing Director at Valterra Partners, adds, "We’re proud to have delivered a successful outcome to our investors through the sale of these assets. This transaction reflects the strength of our investment strategy and the value we continue to create in partnership with industry leaders like Digital Realty.”

Hivelocity and Digital Realty currently collaborate across more than ten global locations, integrating Hivelocity’s bare metal solutions with Digital Realty’s global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®. This collaboration empowers customers with agile hybrid solutions, secure data center operations, and ongoing support for digital transformation initiatives and next-generation applications.

For more information about Hivelocity’s colocation and hosting services, visit https://www.hivelocity.net.

About Hivelocity

With over 21 years in business, Hivelocity is a privately held company that delivers bare metal, enterprise cloud, virtual servers, and colocation solutions. Hivelocity operates in over 50 international locations across 6 continents, providing a global reach for its customers. Since 2002, we have built our foundation around a world class network, 24/7 U.S.- based customer service, and enterprise-grade security. To learn more about Hivelocity, visit https://www.hivelocity.net.

About Valterra Partners

Founded in 2015, Valterra Partners is an infrastructure private equity firm providing capital to US-based, forward-facing infrastructure businesses. Valterra focuses on companies that operate adjacent to traditional core infrastructure assets with similarly defensible demand profiles. Valterra Partners is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). To learn more about Valterra Partners, visit https://www.valterrapartners.com.