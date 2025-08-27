Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Loans

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union (CCF), a member-focused credit union proudly serving communities across Michigan and Ohio, has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer smarter, more inclusive personal loan options to consumers.

“At Cornerstone, we’re committed to more than just great rates, we’re here to empower our members through every financial chapter of their lives,” said Chris Mangeno, Chief Lending Officer at Cornerstone Community Financial. “Partnering with Upstart allows us to extend digital, accessible personal lending to more people, helping them join the CCF community and achieve their financial goals.”

Cornerstone Community Financial started lending as a partner on the Upstart Referral Network in April 2025. As part of the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Cornerstone’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Cornerstone Community Financial-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We’re excited to welcome Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union to the family of Upstart lending partners,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “As part of the Upstart Referral Network, Cornerstone Community Financial is gaining new members while helping them with their financial needs through an all-digital, personal lending experience.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution committed to making financial success a reality through innovation and personalized service. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Cornerstone serves members across Michigan and Ohio with a full suite of personal and business banking solutions, including checking, savings, loans, credit cards, and digital banking tools. With deep roots in the community and a forward-thinking approach, Cornerstone blends high-tech convenience with the trusted support of a local credit union. Member deposits are federally insured by the NCUA.