DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas, Enhances Partnership with Dallas Police Department Leveraging Camera Surveillance and License Plate Reader Technology

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA), announced today that it is further deepening its partnership with the Dallas Police Department (DPD) by investing in Flock Safety license plate readers and the Axon Fusus real-time intelligence platform, which connects cameras and license plate readers to DPD’s single pane of glass monitoring system.

“By connecting DHA to our Axon Fusus and Flock Safety systems, we can actively monitor real-time activity, not just on DHA’s properties, but throughout all of Dallas’ communities,” said Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux. Share

The City of Dallas video security initiative started under the leadership of Chief David Brown. As part of this effort, DHA worked with Hitachi Digital Services to install security cameras systems across DHA’s housing property portfolio. The new Flock system components being implemented include license plate recognition technology to help police identify suspects or known criminals by their vehicles. DHA already shares surveillance camera feeds with DPD; however, adding Axon Fusus to its camera system creates a more seamless integration with DPD’s monitoring system, better enabling collaborative crime prevention and rapid police response. The video surveillance center located at DHA’s headquarters will also be updated and expanded as part of this investment.

“We have proactively partnered with the City of Dallas and Dallas Police Department over the years, and we’re eager to enhance that collaboration by investing in leading-edge technology and information sharing systems,” says Troy Broussard, president and CEO of DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas. “Our ultimate goal is to make our communities safer for the families we serve.”

“By connecting DHA to our Axon Fusus and Flock Safety systems, we can actively monitor real-time activity, not just on DHA’s properties, but throughout all of Dallas’ communities,” said Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux. “This is the kind of partnership we want more of in our city, collective efforts that make Dallas safer.”

Two of DHA’s properties are in testing phase of the new addition of Flock Safety and Axon Fusus systems, and plans are in place to roll out the technology to all DHA-owned properties.

About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority)

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas, provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to ~53,500 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. DHA’s mission is to provide affordable, quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. The agency is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit www.dhantx.com.