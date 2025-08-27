Ualett Celebrates 7th Anniversary with Major Hiring Push and Expansion

WILMINGTON, Del. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ualett, the bilingual fintech platform built for gig economy workers throughout the United States, is celebrating its 7th anniversary with major milestones: launching a collaboration with Foundever®, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, to serve customers from a bilingual operational hub in Colombia, and initiating a hiring campaign in the Dominican Republic. These strategic expansions underscore Ualett’s accelerating growth, cultural roots, and commitment to empowering underbanked gig workers in the U.S.

Founded in 2018 by a Dominican-led team, Ualett has scaled from grassroots outreach to a national fintech brand that is profitable, trusted, and community-driven. The platform provides flexible capital access to gig workers without relying on credit scores or traditional lending models. In 2024 alone, Ualett ended the year processing over 12,000 cash advances each month, (an average of 400 per day) for gig workers across the U.S. This year, that momentum has accelerated to over 19,000 advances monthly, reflecting the platform’s rapid growth and deepening customer trust.

“Seven years ago, Ualett began with a mission to build financial tools for workers excluded by the system,” said Ricky Michel Presbot, CEO and co-founder of Ualett. “This next chapter reflects both how far we’ve come and how much further we plan to go while staying true to our roots in trust, transparency, and community-led impact.”

Collaboration with Foundever in Colombia: A New Operational Hub

Ualett has officially begun collaborating with Foundever in an operational hub in Bogotá, Colombia. This delivery site serves as a strategic extension of Ualett’s workforce and is critical to scaling service operations as customer demand grows across the U.S. By leveraging the proven ability of Foundever to recruit and retain high-quality bilingual agents, Ualett ensures every customer interaction meets its high standards for service and empathy.

This expansion combines operational excellence with cultural alignment. With the deep expertise that Foundever brings in CX delivery and Colombia’s bilingual, tech-savvy workforce, Ualett can deliver fast, human-centered support to gig workers navigating financial challenges. This collaboration also gives Ualett the agility to scale quickly in response to market needs while maintaining the high-touch service that defines its brand.

Dominican Republic: Hiring to Meet Surging Demand

In the Dominican Republic, where Ualett has deep roots, the company is ramping up hiring to meet growing operational needs. More than 30 new roles are opening across operations, customer experience, and support. This expansion reflects Ualett’s long-term vision to invest in the communities that helped launch its mission and to offer economic opportunity where it matters most.

“This isn’t just growth, it's growth with purpose,” said Jay Millard, Ualett’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re proud to create jobs in the places that have shaped our story. Expanding in Colombia and the D.R. allows us to serve our customers better while deepening ties with the communities that helped build Ualett from the ground up.”

About Ualett

Ualett is a leading financial technology company offering tailored cash advance solutions for gig economy workers, including rideshare drivers, delivery drivers, and small business owners. With over 400,000 users, Ualett is committed to helping independent contractors achieve financial flexibility through personalized, secure financial services that meet their unique needs.

Learn more at https://ualett.com/.

About Foundever®

Foundever® is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 150,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +800 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX. Sitel Group and SYKES are now Foundever.

Get to know us at foundever.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.