CentralSquare Expands Procurement for Public Safety Solutions with Sourcewell

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare, a leading provider of public sector software, today announced it has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract with Sourcewell, enhancing procurement flexibility for government agencies across North America. The company’s contract with Sourcewell, as well as its availability through AWS Marketplace and TIPS-USA, empowers government agencies to seamlessly acquire CentralSquare’s industry-leading, compliant public safety software solutions through preferred procurement channels.

Public sector organizations can now leverage the Sourcewell platform to procure six CentralSquare public safety software solutions: Pro Suite, Enterprise Suite, ONESolution Suite, Vertex™ NG911 Call Handling, Unify™ (CAD-to-CAD) and Centerline AI™. By leveraging Sourcewell’s cooperative purchasing network, public sector entities can now streamline acquisition, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate deployment timelines.

“CentralSquare is committed to enhancing procurement flexibility and streamlining acquisition for state and local government agencies, in support of our mission to deliver scalable, secure and resilient cloud solutions,” said Brian Fugere, Chief Product Officer at CentralSquare. “By transitioning from on-premise to cloud software, public safety agencies gain greater scalability, stronger security, reduced IT overhead, and faster access to innovation.”

CentralSquare also offers software in AWS Marketplace and TIPS-USA.

Centerline AI™ is available in AWS Marketplace, which follows the company’s announcement in June of its strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its cloud-based software solutions. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services through a streamlined and secure procurement process.

CentralSquare’s public safety and justice and its public administration software suites are also available on TIPS-USA, or The Interlocal Purchasing System, a national purchasing cooperative. TIPS acts as a central hub for procurement, connecting members with vetted vendors and facilitating a more efficient and cost-effective purchasing process.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the leading provider of public sector software in North America. The best-run communities rely on CentralSquare to manage all aspects of their state and local governments – from public safety to public works. Our comprehensive software suite includes modern cloud-based solutions to support police, fire, finance, payments, permits, utility billing and much more. With more than 40 years of dedication to the public sector, today we proudly serve over 8,000 customers. Learn more at www.centralsquare.com.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell empowers public employees through dynamic solutions and services that drive efficiency and impact. As a self-funded government organization serving thousands of public agencies across the United States and Canada, Sourcewell understands the day-to-day challenges public employees face. From cooperative contracts and related solutions, to education and community resources, Sourcewell is committed to providing high-quality service while supporting community success.