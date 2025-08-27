The Building People and Occuspace Partner to Transform Federal Facilities with Real-Time Occupancy Intelligence

LEESBURG, Va. & MARINA DEL REY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Building People, a leader in integrated smart building solutions and federal facilities management, and Occuspace, an innovator in real-time occupancy analytics, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the next generation of workspace optimization solutions. Together, the companies are bringing a scalable, data-driven platform to market that blends The Building People’s expertise in facilities operations and portfolio strategy with Occuspace’s industry-leading AI-powered occupancy sensing technology.

This collaboration has already led to a significant milestone: a five-year, $41.9 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) awarded to The Building People by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Share

This collaboration has already led to a significant milestone: a five-year, $41.9 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) awarded to The Building People by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Under this contract, these companies will deploy advanced smart sensor solutions to provide real-time insights on occupancy, environmental quality, and energy usage across 180 million square feet of federally owned and managed workspace.

“Partnering with Occuspace enables us to combine real-time data with enterprise-scale facilities expertise to create smarter, more adaptive workplaces,” said Lawrence Melton, CEO & President of The Building People. “This collaboration positions us to help GSA and other clients optimize their portfolios, improve workplace experiences, and reduce operational costs through actionable insights.”

“We designed Occuspace’s platform to deliver the most scalable and cost-effective occupancy measurement technology in the market,” said Nic Halverson, CEO of Occuspace. “Working with The Building People allows us to integrate real-time occupancy intelligence into enterprise solutions that help organizations manage space more efficiently at scale.”

Driving Innovation in Federal Real Estate

The GSA — the nation’s largest real estate manager — sought a secure, interoperable smart sensor solution to address shifting workplace needs, enable data-driven portfolio decisions, and improve efficiency. Through this partnership, The Building People and Occuspace will deliver:

Real-Time Occupancy Intelligence — Measuring traffic patterns, workstation usage, and space demand across floors, zones, and entire facilities

— Measuring traffic patterns, workstation usage, and space demand across floors, zones, and entire facilities Indoor Air Quality & Environmental Monitoring — Tracking CO₂, temperature, humidity, particulate matter, and sound levels to support health and productivity

— Tracking CO₂, temperature, humidity, particulate matter, and sound levels to support health and productivity Energy & Cost Optimization — Leveraging integrated data to drive sustainability goals and reduce operating expenses

— Leveraging integrated data to drive sustainability goals and reduce operating expenses Enterprise-Scale Deployment — Utilizing Occuspace’s plug-and-play sensors for rapid rollout and seamless integration with GSA’s Building Automation Systems (BAS) and portfolio analytics platforms

This award represents a major step forward in redefining how federal agencies collect and leverage real-time building intelligence to optimize their real estate portfolios.

About The Building People

The Building People delivers integrated real estate, technology, and facilities solutions that connect Technology, Buildings, and People. With expertise spanning smart buildings, sustainability, and portfolio transformation, The Building People enables clients to unlock efficiency, improve operations, and deliver exceptional occupant experiences. Learn more at www.thebuildingpeople.com.

About Occuspace

Occuspace provides a simple, scalable, and cost-effective platform for measuring occupancy and space utilization in real time. Its AI-powered technology enables organizations to make data-driven decisions about their real estate, empowering smarter workplace strategies and improving ROI at enterprise scale. Learn more at www.occuspace.io. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.