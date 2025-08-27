Warby Parker Teams Up with Arch Manning for Three-Year Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) (the “Company”), a lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today announced a three-year partnership with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

A glasses wearer since age three—and Warby Parker wearer since middle school—Manning has long depended on prescription eyewear to help him see. He embodies the company's forward-thinking mindset and belief that seeing clearly empowers people to live with confidence. With this partnership, Arch will sport Warby Parker’s stylish, high-quality eyewear that fits his lifestyle, both on and off the field.

“As someone who spent their entire life wearing glasses, teaming up with Warby Parker felt like a very natural fit,” says Arch Manning. “They’ve always been my go-to glasses—I have a pair for every part of my life—and their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program really resonates with me.”

During the Texas Longhorns' first game of the season and Manning’s debut as starting quarterback, Warby Parker will premiere a new commercial and content featuring Manning and his father, Cooper. Over the next three years, this partnership will feature the introduction of new eyewear collections, local Austin initiatives with Warby Parker’s school-based vision program, Pupils Project, and more.

“Arch is an exceptional athlete whose great vision extends beyond the field,” adds Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal. “He’s been a customer for years, and now we’re excited to officially have him on our team. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for Warby Parker, and Manning’s first in eyewear. For more information: warbyparker.com/arch-manning.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style—without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 300 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, do well, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the Company believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, it distributes a pair to someone in need through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 20 million glasses to people in need.

Source: Warby Parker Inc.