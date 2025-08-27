TD SYNNEX Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Cloud and AI Adoption Across the Americas

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) today announced its newly signed strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is designed to accelerate AI adoption, cloud migration and modernization, and marketplace growth across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The new agreement provides investment resources that connect SMB and mid-market Partners with an enhanced range of AWS services through TD SYNNEX, ultimately empowering them to expand their cloud and AI business offerings. This SCA also strengthens TD SYNNEX’s ability to enable more Partners and their customers to adopt AI by effectively scaling AWS AI services. Additionally, the SCA simplifies access to AWS Marketplace programs for ISVs, allowing them to monetize faster and reach new customer segments. TD SYNNEX maintains an active SCA with AWS in Europe, reflecting the strong, global relationship between the two companies.

TD SYNNEX is a recognized leader in the AWS ecosystem, holding multiple specializations, competencies and program designations, including Migration and Modernization, Education and Government, Cloud Operations, Managed Service Provider program designation, Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Delivery and Amazon RDS Delivery. TD SYNNEX also supports AWS through its global cloud platform, StreamOne®, providing AWS Partners with end-to-end management to optimize their AWS consumption business and integrated AWS Marketplace procurement options. Additionally, through initiatives like Destination AI™, Cloud Labs and the AI Accelerator Practice Builder, TD SYNNEX helps Partners adopt and monetize AI and cloud solutions and systematically scale their AWS AI practices with technical training, go-to-market support and enablement.

“Our Partners are under increasing pressure to modernize while navigating limited financial resources, rapidly evolving AI and cloud landscapes and complex marketplace environments,” said Reyna Thompson, President of North America at TD SYNNEX. “Through our strategic collaboration agreements with AWS, TD SYNNEX is uniquely positioned to help Partners overcome these challenges through service-led expertise and support. We look forward to expanding our existing enablement initiatives – including Destination AI™, Cloud Labs and Practice Builder – to empower Partners in the Americas to leverage AWS offerings that accelerate digital transformation and unlock innovative capabilities for their customers.”

"This agreement underscores the credibility of our team and confidence in our strategic direction," said Otavio Lazarini, President of TD SYNNEX in Latin America and Caribbean. "It will allow us to accelerate business development in the region and provide our Partners with cutting-edge technology to take their operations to the next level."

“TD SYNNEX took the time to truly understand our business and helped us create a roadmap that made partnering with a global leader like AWS easier, especially for a small business like ours,” said John Zemonek, Founder and CEO of Aligned Technology Group. “TD SYNNEX's deep AWS expertise has been instrumental in accelerating our AWS go-to-market initiatives. The continued investment through the AWS SCA will only strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions that drive real impact for our customers.”

"Our collaboration with TD SYNNEX brings together AWS innovation and their extensive Partner network, creating new opportunities for businesses across the Americas on their cloud and AI journeys," said Brian Bohan, Director, Consulting COE of AWS. "We're focused on connecting more Partners with AWS services so customers can achieve faster modernization and the business outcomes that matter most to them."

To learn more about TD SYNNEX’s AWS services and offerings, visit https://www.tdsynnex.com/na/us/aws/.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We are an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2025 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.