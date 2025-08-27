Prove Partners with FNBO to Modernize Onboarding Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prove, the leader in digital identity, today announced its strategic alliance with FNBO® (First National Bank of Omaha), one of the country’s largest privately held banks, to modernize customer onboarding. By leveraging the Prove Pre-Fill® identity verification solution, FNBO is revolutionizing its customer onboarding process for co-branded cards to a seamless, secure, and digital-first experience.

This partnership highlights FNBO's commitment to innovation and customer experience and demonstrates its understanding of the critical role technology plays in today's competitive banking landscape. It also reinforces Prove's leadership position in providing modern onboarding solutions for large financial institutions – 19 of the top 20 U.S. banks use Prove solutions – to accelerate growth while reducing risk. Financial institutions using the Prove Pre-Fill solution have seen onboarding speed increase by up to 79%, abandonment drop by 35%, and fraud reduced by more than 75%.

“The Prove Pre-Fill solution doesn’t just streamline the onboarding process – it rolls out the red carpet for customers from their very first interaction and gives banks a measurable competitive edge,” said Scott Bonnell, Chief Revenue Officer at Prove. “By eliminating friction, accelerating application speed, and reducing fraud, we’re helping large financial institutions deliver a seamless, VIP-like experience that turns onboarding into a growth engine and competitive advantage.”

“At FNBO, we’re committed to creating simple and intuitive experiences for our customers. This collaboration with Prove marks a significant improvement for FNBO’s onboarding experience. Prove is an essential technology partner helping us to grow our co-branded card portfolio while mitigating risk and keeping our customers safe,” said Brianne Stephan, Director Global Project Management and Segment Capabilities at FNBO.

Prove offers a unique approach to digital identity verification by focusing on three essential elements: verifying device possession, checking for suspicious activity or reputation flags, and confirming device ownership. This method allows Prove to maintain persistent identity authentication even when users switch devices, eliminating the need for re-enrollment. It also seamlessly authenticates keys without requiring any user action and safeguards personal information through the use of intelligent signals and advanced cryptographic tools.

About Prove Identity, Inc.

Prove makes identity work – verifying real people, businesses and agents in real time without friction or guesswork. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 U.S. banks and more than 1,500 leading brands worldwide, Prove helps the biggest names in banking, fintech, crypto, gaming, commerce, insurance, and healthcare grow with confidence.

Prove’s identity verification and authentication solutions streamline onboarding, prevent fraud, and deliver seamless customer experiences across channels. With Prove, identity is no longer a question, it’s proven. Learn more at www.prove.com.

About FNBO

FNBO is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have over $32 billion in assets and 4,500 employee associates. FNBO is a leader in the partnership arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, X and Instagram.