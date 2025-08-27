Dillard University Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Test Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions and Licensing Exams

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dillard University, a private historically black university in New Orleans, announces that a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan is now providing all of its students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT® and DAT®, and for the NCLEX-RN® exam, the nurse licensing exam.

“This partnership with Kaplan is a game-changer for our students,” said Dr. Monique Guillory, president of Dillard University. “Access to high-quality test preparation, at no cost, ensures that our students are equipped to compete on a level playing field as they pursue graduate and professional opportunities. At Dillard, we are committed to removing barriers and creating pathways to success—and this initiative is yet another way we are investing in the future of our students.”

“We’re excited to provide Dillard University students with access to a new academic experience that can transform their educational journeys and professional futures. By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License®, Dillard University leaders are demonstrating a strong commitment to their students’ long-term aspirations—empowering future leaders across fields like business, medicine, law, and more,” said Kim Canning, vice president of university partnerships at Kaplan. “Kaplan’s All Access License removes traditional barriers and opens doors for students aiming to succeed on pivotal exams. We’re excited to welcome Dillard students into our classrooms and help them take important steps toward reaching their goals.”

By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals—with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for more than 85 years, and Dillard University is Kaplan’s latest All Access License partner, joining Cleveland State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Talladega College, Stillman College, Fisk University, Hampton University, Spelman College, Alabama A&M University, and University of Detroit Mercy. And in February, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, contracted Kaplan to provide free test preparation courses to all students enrolled in Illinois’ 12 public universities; five Illinois community colleges are also included as part of a pilot program.

Dillard University students who are interested in enrolling in a Kaplan course should contact their academic advisor. For college and university leaders who want to explore partnering with Kaplan, learn more about the company’s exam prep programs.

About Dillard University

Dillard University, located in New Orleans, Louisiana, is a private, historically Black liberal arts institution that fosters leaders who excel, advocate, and positively impact the world. Since its founding in 1869, Dillard has remained committed to academic excellence, community engagement, and the celebration of cultural heritage.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.3 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.

