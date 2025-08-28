T-Mobile for Business Launches National Ad Campaign Starring Kevin Bacon

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled its latest national ad campaign starring award-winning actor Kevin Bacon, to support the launch of SuperMobile — the first-of-its-kind business phone plan that combines intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage on America’s Best Mobile Network.

The new spot follows Bacon behind the same desk as it appears in unexpected places — from a desert to a beach to a busy commuter train. Each scene highlights a different strength of T-Mobile’s network and SuperMobile, from intelligent connectivity that adapts in high-demand moments, to built-in security, to the reach of America’s largest satellite network. Bacon shows the importance of connectivity and how T-Mobile for Business keeps businesses seamlessly connected in virtually any situation, across any industry — including marketers, media companies, on-the-go creatives and beyond.

“Kevin Bacon’s trusted, relatable persona makes him the perfect partner to introduce SuperMobile — a plan built to power the way business gets done today,” said Lucy McLellan, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at T-Mobile. “SuperMobile gives businesses the speed, reliability and adaptability they need to stay connected wherever the job takes them — and Kevin helps bring that to life in this campaign.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1IL5cY66Ck

“I’ve been around long enough to know that when connection breaks, everything else does too,” said Kevin Bacon. “What I love about SuperMobile is that it feels like a real solution, not just a promise. It adapts in the moment, it keeps you protected and it works where business really happens — anywhere. That’s what makes it exciting to be part of this campaign.”

The 30-second ad debuts today across national broadcast, digital, over-the-top, online video and social media platforms. Bacon also helped unveil SuperMobile to the world in the product launch video and will appear in additional T-Mobile for Business content over the coming year, continuing to demonstrate the importance of keeping business teams connected with America’s Best Mobile Network.

The campaign was produced in partnership with Panay Films and directed by Brian Klugman.

For more information on the SuperMobile business plan, visit SuperMobile.com.

Best Mobile Network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

