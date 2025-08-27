ActiveCampaign Launches Square Loyalty Integration to Drive Repeat Business for Franchise and Multi-location Brands

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActiveCampaign, a leading autonomous marketing platform, today announced the launch of its Square Loyalty integration, further expanding its partnership with Square to support food and beverage, retailers, salons, and service-based businesses across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The new solution enables businesses to automatically sync customer loyalty activity from Square directly into ActiveCampaign–enhancing visibility, personalization, and marketing automation across every location.

The integration is the latest addition to ActiveCampaign’s growing platform designed to support franchise and multi-location operators. It builds on existing functionality that connects Square’s online and in-person payments to customer records and campaign activity within the ActiveCampaign HQ platform.

Loyalty insights that scale smarter marketing

With Square Loyalty and ActiveCampaign HQ working together, franchise owners and business operators can now:

Track customer loyalty activity at scale with a custom object that logs every check-in, reward, and repeat visit

Personalize campaigns using real-time behavioral data, like order history and visit frequency

Drive repeat purchases with automations triggered by loyalty milestones or inactivity

Increase average order value by rewarding larger or more frequent purchases

Unify marketing across locations while still allowing for store-level customization and reporting

“Loyalty programs are essential for high-frequency industries like food and beverage, where building repeat business is key to long-term growth,” said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. “With this integration, businesses don’t just reward their customers; they unlock the ability to understand them, engage them with personalized content, and grow their revenue faster using the power of automation.”

By connecting loyalty insights directly to marketing automation, this integration addresses the widening gap between marketing potential and execution, turning loyalty data into a powerful driver for personalized, scalable, and efficient customer engagement.

Corporate and local marketing teams can immediately act on Square data through ActiveCampaign HQ. For example, teams can trigger automations that re-engage customers who haven’t purchased in 30 days, send location-specific promotions, or tailor loyalty offers based on a customer’s purchase behavior–without writing a single line of code.

"The restaurant industry is more competitive than ever before, making building and maintaining authentic customer relationships a must,” said Ramsey Aweti, Head of Food and Beverage Partnerships at Square. “That's why Square and ActiveCampaign came together to seamlessly combine powerful loyalty programs with automated marketing workflows. This allows businesses to not just reward customers, but to create personalized experiences that drive repeat visits and lifelong regulars."

With the launch of the Square Loyalty integration, ActiveCampaign fully supports Square’s online payments, in-store payments, and loyalty event data, giving franchise and multi-location brands a centralized view of customer behavior across all their locations. Outside of Square Loyalty, businesses can also connect Square and ActiveCampaign through Model Context Protocol (MCP). MCP enables quick, real-time actions based on customer data and predefined goals, allowing automated responses that enhance customer engagement and marketing efficiency.

To learn more about the ActiveCampaign + Square Loyalty integration, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/apps/square-loyalty-integration.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate–freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.

With AI, goal-based automation, and 950+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes–fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.

ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities–where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.