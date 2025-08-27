ModMed Replaces Time-Consuming Faxing Workflows with AI-Powered Enhanced Faxing for EMA

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ModMed®, a leader in healthcare technology, today announced a major advancement aimed at relieving healthcare providers from heavy administrative burdens. With the release of Enhanced Faxing for EMA®, which uses AI to categorize, extract and direct key information from the faxed document directly into the EHR with minimal human intervention, ModMed is streamlining one of healthcare's most stubborn manual processes: faxing.

Unlike third-party fax solutions that require separate platforms or connectors, ModMed’s faxing solution is natively embedded in EMA. This provides a truly seamless experience for clinical and administrative staff, eliminating the need to juggle multiple vendors, logins or support contacts.

The impact is already being felt. In a recent survey, 8 out of 9 early users reported a 25% or greater reduction in time spent processing inbound faxes.¹

"The Enhanced Faxing feature has dramatically improved the processing of clinical results faxes," shares leading physician Dr. James Bienvenu, University Urology. "With just a click on the 'link patient,' suggestions for the patient's name, results category and ordering provider are pre-populated, streamlining the process. This efficiency cuts down my processing time from one minute to just ten seconds — a reduction of over 80%. As a physician, this has been extraordinarily beneficial for managing inbound faxes."

This AI-powered workflow means practices such as Dr. Bienvenu’s can navigate large volumes of incoming faxes with unprecedented speed and accuracy. "With thousands of faxes in the queue, Enhanced Faxing has helped us identify important clinical categories, such as radiology and pathology, and get those to our providers faster… it efficiently categorizes inbound faxes, allowing us to retrieve, for example, a CT scan result almost instantaneously."

The benefits extend directly to patient care and operational efficiency. Dr. Bienvenu added: "After implementing Enhanced Faxing, we can process and share results more promptly, which enhances patient care and reduces the volume of patient inquiries.”

"We understand the immense pressures in healthcare today, and our team at ModMed is deeply dedicated to supporting our customers," said Dr. Michael Sherling, Co-founder and Chief Medical Strategy Officer at ModMed. "Our vision for an AI-powered practice is all about bringing sophisticated technology to bear in the background, elegantly streamlining workflows, allowing providers to reclaim valuable time, strengthen human connections and achieve new levels of business performance. It's about empowering them to do what they do best, and that's a future we're incredibly excited to build together."

Enhanced Faxing for EMA is designed to lower administrative burdens by:

Automatically classifying documents and pre-populating key data fields to boost workflow efficiency, reducing manual effort and administrative burden.

Structuring data entry to minimize errors and delays, accelerating access to relevant information for faster decision-making.

Processing faxes more quickly to support enhanced patient care, strengthening care coordination, and enabling more timely communication with patients and referring providers.

Enhanced Faxing is available to EMA users. For more information, visit modmed.com/ai.

1 Based on a ModMed 2025 customer survey of Enhanced Faxing for EMA beta users (n=9). Expand

About ModMed

At ModMed, we empower medical practices to grow and scale by delivering better patient experiences with cloud, data and AI technologies. Leveraging extensive clinical datasets, we design intelligent software solutions to simplify, automate and streamline clinical workflows and drive practice efficiency. Our specialty-specific EHR, practice management, revenue cycle management and analytics solutions, as well as products for patient engagement, payment processing and marketing, are trusted by over 40,000 providers to drive clinical and operational success. Learn more at modmed.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Instagram.