Spirit Electronics Adds Kontron Ruggedized Products for Aerospace and Defense

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirit Electronics today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT and Embedded Computing Technology (ECT). Under the agreement, Spirit will serve as an authorized distributor for Kontron’s line of rugged, mission-critical embedded computing products for the defense aerospace market.

Spirit Electronics announced a strategic distribution agreement with Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT and Embedded Computing Technology. Spirit is an authorized distributor for Kontron’s line of ruggedized products for aerospace and defense. Share

This partnership combines Kontron’s leadership in high-performance avionics systems, mission computers, and rugged single-board computers with Spirit Electronics’ robust logistics network and deep relationships with prime defense contractors. By leveraging Spirit’s specialized distribution model and value-added capabilities, defense customers will gain more efficient access to Kontron’s commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies—shortening development cycles and ensuring supply chain integrity for critical programs.

“Modern defense platforms are defined by their data processing and networking capabilities. Getting our advanced computing hardware into the hands of system integrators quickly and reliably is essential,” said Ted Christiansen, CEO of Kontron Americas. “We chose Spirit Electronics for their unwavering focus on the defense sector, their AS9100-certified quality processes, and their ability to manage the complex supply chain demands of this industry. This collaboration ensures that our customers have a trusted source for the foundational computing that powers their mission-critical applications.”

Spirit Electronics will now provide its customers with a more comprehensive system-level solution—pairing its traditional offerings of aerospace components with Kontron's cutting-edge embedded computing solutions.

“Kontron’s embedded systems are the processing backbone for some of the most advanced avionics and mission systems in the world,” stated Marti McCurdy, Owner and CEO of Spirit Electronics. “It is an honor to be entrusted with their product line. This partnership allows us to provide a more complete bill of materials to our customers—from the airframe hardware to the mission computer inside. Our team is fully committed to delivering Kontron’s technology with the speed, quality, and traceability the defense industry demands.”

About Spirit Electronics:

Spirit Electronics is an end-to-end supply chain services company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Spirit offers MIL-STD-883 testing, circuit card assembly, device analysis, ASIC programs, foundry services and franchised distribution of high-reliability electronic components. Spirit’s supply chain solutions have changed the definition of distribution by providing full-turnkey domestic OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) services to deliver products to aerospace and defense customers fully qualified and ready for use. Spirit is a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business (VOWOSB) founded in 1979. For more information, visit https://www.spiritelectronics.com.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company that, for more than 20 years, has helped companies across diverse industries achieve their business goals with intelligent, future-ready solutions. From automated industrial operations and smarter, safer transportation to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy systems, Kontron delivers technologies that create lasting value for its customers. Its GreenTec division focuses on solar energy and eMobility, driving sustainable innovation, and the company now employs around 7,000 people in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.