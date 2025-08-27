Beverly Hills Fertility Becomes First Clinic to join Nucleus IVF+ Network, in Exclusive Partnership with Nucleus Genomics

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleus Genomics and Beverly Hills Fertility announced an exclusive collaboration to offer Nucleus Embryo, the industry’s first genetic optimization software, to parents at Beverly Hills Fertility.

Research shows growing interest in genetic insights that go beyond viability, with nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults supporting advanced genetic screening during IVF, including for chronic and late-onset conditions that aren’t typically screened for in embryos, like Alzheimer’s disease and breast cancer.

Beverly Hills Fertility is the first clinic to join Nucleus’ IVF+ Network, a network of clinics, advancing the adoption of modern genetic screenings in fertility clinics.

“Providers have a lot to manage during the complex IVF process — adding in a new layer of genetics can be difficult,” said Dr. Nathan Treff, chief clinical officer at Nucleus. “IVF+ is a simple way for patients and providers to access the most optimized, up-to-date methodologies for IVF.”

Beverly Hills Fertility will integrate comprehensive genetic insights into their practice, including screenings for more than 2,000 hereditary conditions and chronic conditions linked to decreasing lifespan in the U.S., such as heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Additionally, Beverly Hills Fertility patients receive streamlined access to Nucleus Embryo, the first genetic optimization software designed to help parents understand and select an embryo based on what matters most to them.

“We heard from thousands of parents following the launch of Nucleus Embryo — many of whom I spoke to personally,” said Kian Sadeghi, Founder & CEO of Nucleus Genomics. “Beverly Hills Fertility saw this incredible need to meet parents where they’re at, and we’re honored to partner with a clinic so committed to advancing reproductive care.”

Clinicians report that Nucleus Embryo will bring clarity and personalization to parents pursuing IVF for a wide range of reasons, including data-driven fertility decisions and autonomy.

“With Nucleus, I’m most excited about helping more patients, beyond those struggling with infertility,” said Dr. Ellen Goldstein, co-founder of Beverly Hills Fertility. “Patients pursuing IVF with Nucleus need an ethical physician who will personalize their care and ensure they have a safe cycle — that’s where Beverly Hills comes in.”

About Nucleus Genomics

Nucleus Genomics builds clinical-grade genetics software focused on generational health. Its flagship product, Nucleus IVF+, integrates deep genomic insight into every stage of IVF — enabling families to plan for health and longevity from the earliest stage.

About Beverly Hills Fertility

Beverly Hills Fertility understands you and your goals in starting a family, providing truly individualized care in the highest-quality facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology — so you can feel confident at every step.