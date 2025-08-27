Casago Partners with Breezeway to Elevate Property Operations and Guest Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago, the premier vacation rental property management company known for its franchise-first model, has announced a strategic partnership with Breezeway, the smart property care and operations platform that puts hospitality work at the center of the guest experience.

“Partnering with Breezeway allows us to raise the bar for operational excellence across our franchise network.” Share

The partnership gives Casago franchise partners and local teams access to Breezeway’s suite of purpose-built operations tools. By incorporating Breezeway into its ecosystem, Casago is equipping its network with technology that will strengthen property care, empower local teams to deliver five-star service, streamline day-to-day operations, and elevate the guest experience.

Casago franchise operators will be able to use Breezeway to transform how they deliver the critical work that makes great hospitality possible — from coordinating housekeeping and maintenance to enabling digital welcome books, automated messaging, safety workflows, and secure smart lock codes.

By balancing AI-powered automation with personalization, Breezeway will help Casago’s local teams deliver consistently high-quality stays that define their brand, enhance the guest and owner experience, and drive repeat bookings and profitability.

Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago, said: “Casago has always stood for combining local hospitality with world-class systems. Partnering with Breezeway allows us to raise the bar for operational excellence across our franchise network.

“By streamlining property care and automating the back end, our local operators can focus on what really matters — delivering exceptional experiences to guests and creating long-term value for our homeowners.”

Jeremy Gall, Founder and CEO of Breezeway, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Casago, a company that shares our vision for raising standards in vacation rental management. True hospitality is built on quality work completed by a dedicated network of service providers and team members.

“Together, we will empower local Casago teams with the smart tools they need to coordinate their work with confidence, balance efficiency with personalization, and ultimately deliver a better, safer stay for every guest and better management for every owner.”

The partnership follows Casago’s recent acquisition of Vacasa, one of North America’s largest vacation rental platforms, as well as a series of growth milestones, including its expansion in San Diego with the addition of more than 150 coastal homes and Bolivar Vacations’ transition to manage over 90 properties on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The move represents the latest strengthening of Casago’s technology ecosystem, coming after Wheelhouse was selected as its exclusive revenue management partner in July this year.

By pairing market expansion with best-in-class technology partnerships like Breezeway and Wheelhouse, Casago will continue to advance its franchise-first model, combining scale and innovation with local expertise, owner-centric values, and guest-focused hospitality.

About Casago

Casago is a top-rated vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Founded in 2001 by former Army Ranger Steve Schwab, Casago has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences and reliable property management services through a franchise-driven model. In 2025, Casago expanded its footprint by acquiring Vacasa, a leading vacation rental platform in North America. With a customer-centric approach, the combined company empowers local teams to provide personalized, responsive support for both homeowners and guests. Casago's commitment to quality is reflected in its industry recognition: it is the only property management company of its scale to be rated in the Top 1% by Comparent. Additionally, nearly 95% of U.S.-based local operating partners are Airbnb Superhosts, VRBO Premier Partners, or both.

About Breezeway

Breezeway is the smart operating system for hospitality, built to coordinate and elevate the work behind 5-star guest experiences. Breezeway’s AI-powered workflows automate and control the service touchpoints that matter most, empowering hospitality teams to deliver on time, to the highest standards, and with a human touch. Powering over 75 million tasks across 90 countries, Breezeway is redefining how hospitality service is delivered by putting work at the center of the stay.