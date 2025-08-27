TechMet and Mercuria Expand Partnership

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechMet Ltd., a leading critical minerals investment company, today announced additional investment from Mercuria Energy Trading. This new capital brings Mercuria’s total investment in TechMet this year to $68 million, enhancing their position as one of TechMet’s largest shareholders and an important strategic partner.

As part of the new investment with Mercuria, TechMet will establish a new trading arm, TechMet SCM, which will be wholly-owned by TechMet and focus on specialty metals where the company has unique expertise. TechMet and Mercuria will continue to partner on strategic initiatives contributing to Mercuria’s enhanced commitment to bulk metal trading.

Brian Menell, Chairman & CEO of TechMet, said: “Mercuria’s backing adds to TechMet’s growth as we secure Western-aligned supply of the critical minerals that will drive the 21st century economy. TechMet SCM will be instrumental in achieving this objective, vital to both economic growth and national security.”

Kostas Bintas, Global Head of Metals and Minerals at Mercuria, stated: “We are excited about our expanding partnership with TechMet. Their team has unrivalled expertise in critical minerals at a time when securing supply has never been more important.”

TechMet SCM will manage offtakes from TechMet’s portfolio companies as well as third-party producers, leveraging its unique Western-aligned position and unparalleled industry experience. It will build on the success of the joint venture and expand its global footprint with teams in South Korea, Western Europe and Washington D.C. to strengthen partnerships and secure new offtake agreements. Quentin Lamarche will serve as CEO of TechMet SCM.

Quentin Lamarche, CEO of TechMet SCM, said: “I am honoured to lead TechMet SCM into its next chapter. Our mission is to build a world-class trading platform that serves the rapidly growing demand for critical minerals across the energy, technology, aerospace and defence industries. With TechMet’s backing, and supported by our partnership with Mercuria, we are well positioned to deliver impact at scale.”

About TechMet

TechMet Ltd. is a leading global critical minerals investment company with a current portfolio of ten operating companies across four continents that responsibly produce, process, and recycle the minerals that will define and power the 21st century economy. TechMet’s major shareholders include the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), S2G Investments, and Mercuria.

About Mercuria

Established in 2004, Mercuria is one of the world's largest independent energy and commodity groups, bringing efficiency to the commodity value chain with technology, expertise, and low-carbon solutions. The company established itself as a leader in the energy transition by pledging more than 50 percent of new investments toward renewables and transitional energy. The Group has made significant investments in renewable power, energy storage, grid optimization, critical transition minerals recycling, and environmental products.

About TechMet SCM

TechMet SCM is a global trading, sales, and marketing company focused on critical minerals. As the wholly-owned supply chain management arm of TechMet, TechMet SCM is a Western-aligned entity providing offtake and marketing solutions to producers and transparent supply to end-users across technology, energy, aerospace and defence industries.