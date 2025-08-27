Worldpay & Henry Schein One: Exclusive Partnership Powers Dental Practices

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Worldpay® announced it will continue as the exclusive provider of embedded payments for Henry Schein One in a long-term agreement. Since 2004, Worldpay has been the trusted payments partner to Henry Schein One, North America’s leading dental software provider serving more than 75,000 practices. This partnership has elevated Henry Schein One’s payments business into a powerful driver of revenue and growth while enhancing the experience for its clients and their patients.

“Practices need a single, cohesive solution that makes it easy to serve their patients. Worldpay has been instrumental in helping us realize that vision,” said Nick Davies, vice president of product and operations at Henry Schein One. “This new long-term agreement enables us to invest and innovate to transform our revenue cycle by enabling patients to securely load payment details in advance, approve charges, and experience a frictionless checkout. When combined with the new Eligibility Pro module, it’s a game-changer for practices focused on efficiency, security, and patient satisfaction.”

“As a trailblazer in the platforms space, Worldpay’s deep expertise and our consultative, white glove approach are why companies like Henry Schein One trust us to help drive continued growth for them,” said Matt Downs, president of Worldpay for Platforms. “We are excited to continue working with Henry Schein One to deliver a unified omnichannel experience to their end users, a need that grows more important as software platforms seek to power the possible and become the everything platform to the verticals they serve.”

Integrated seamlessly into business management software, Worldpay for Platforms’ embedded payment services make accepting and managing payments easier for more than 650,000 merchants. Henry Schein One leverages a broad suite of Worldpay for Platforms solutions including triPOS and hosted payments pages to create seamless automated experiences for the healthcare practices they serve. Because Henry Schein One’s clients are operating within the healthcare sector, they need partners who can deliver the highest levels of security and stability, which is why they have worked with Worldpay for more than twenty years.

For dental practices, this partnership helps create a seamless workflow that integrates payments directly into patient intake. This means patients can get their benefits verified and payments processed with ease, allowing them to complete their visit and leave without delay. This results in faster collections and less administrative work, which ultimately enhances patient loyalty.

