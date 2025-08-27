Expensify Launches Receipt Integration With DoorDash for Business

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the financial management super app for expenses, travel, and corporate cards, today announced a new integration with DoorDash for Business. The integration automatically imports DoorDash receipts into Expensify, giving users a simple way to bring their receipts into Expensify automatically to get paid back or match with their company card.

“We’re always looking for ways to automate otherwise manual processes. Partnering with DoorDash for Business, one of our top business expense merchants, provides a ton of value to our shared customers and is win-win for employees and admins,” said Nick Tooker, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Expensify.

“DoorDash for Business is focused on building integrations that remove friction for enterprises and employees,” said Katie Egan, General Manager of DoorDash for Business. “Our integration with Expensify helps simplify expense reporting and reimbursement for employees, and creates major time savings and improved compliance for businesses.”

About Expensify

Expensify helps 15 million people worldwide track expenses, book travel, reimburse employees, manage corporate cards, send invoices, and pay bills—all in one place. Whether you're self-employed, running a small business, managing a team, or overseeing global finances, let Expensify handle your travel and expense, at the speed of chat.