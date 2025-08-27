Factor Becomes A Proud Nutrition Partner of the New York Yankees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factor, America’s leading ready-to-eat delivery service, today announced a new partnership with Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees to become a Proud Nutrition Partner for the remainder of the 2025 season. Through this partnership, Factor will not only provide convenient, nutritious meals to Yankees employees at their offices, but will also engage one of the most passionate fan bases in sports through an exclusive sweepstakes, premium game day experiences, in-Stadium activations and signage.

Fans will have multiple opportunities to engage with Factor One highlight is a giveaway of 50 pairs of Yankees home game tickets, which will be announced on Instagram. To enter, fans simply follow Factor, like the announcement post, and tag a friend they’d bring to the game. Winners will enjoy a premium Yankees game-day experience*. Factor will also host branded activations at select Yankees home games in September, featuring interactive games, exclusive discounts, and additional giveaways.

“Teaming up with the New York Yankees gives us a unique way to engage fans through the food and experiences they love,” said Adam Park, Managing Director at Factor US. “This partnership brings the convenience and quality of Factor meals directly to one of the most passionate fan bases in sports, supporting how fans fuel their game day and everyday lives.”

“We are excited to establish a partnership with Factor and work together to engage our fans at Yankee Stadium,” said Michael Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Partnerships. “We believe that Factor’s presence at the Stadium provides significant exposure for their brand.”

Factor is America’s leading ready-to-eat delivery service, offering a rotating menu of dietitian-approved, chef-crafted meals to fit a variety of lifestyles, including High Protein, Keto, Calorie Smart, Vegan, and more. Fresh, never frozen, and ready in minutes, Factor meals make eating well effortless—no prep, no mess. Learn more at Factormeals.com.

*Travel not included.

ABOUT FACTOR

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of 35 weekly meals and 60+ add-on options, including smoothies, juices, snacks and more, are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Factor delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK YANKEES

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com) and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 World Series championships and 41 American League pennants. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner again in 2025. The venue is also home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognizable brands in the world.