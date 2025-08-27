Pac-12 Enterprises Taps Lumen to Power its New Era in Sports Broadcasting

DENVER & SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pac-12 Enterprises and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) are teaming up to reinvent how live sports broadcasts are produced and delivered. For the first time, Pac-12 Enterprises will be utilizing its next-generation broadcasting model underpinned by Lumen’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) technology to bring fans Pac-12 football and more, beginning with Washington State’s home-opener vs. Idaho on August 30 on The CW. Using Lumen NaaS, Pac-12 Enterprises has been able to unlock a new era of real-time, scalable, high-performance live sports production.

With Lumen NaaS, Pac-12 Enterprises has the flexibility to scale bandwidth on demand in minutes, lower production costs, and deliver seamless, high-quality broadcasts with fewer boots on the ground. This tech-forward approach will support hundreds of broadcasts this year and positions Pac-12 Enterprises to scale its innovative remote production model as the conference welcomes new schools and as they continue to expand services for external customers outside of the conference.

“Sports broadcasting is undergoing a seismic shift, and Lumen technology is powering it,” said Dave Ward, chief technology and product officer at Lumen Technologies. “Live sports broadcasts demand flawless execution - near zero delay, rock-solid reliability, and the power to spin up bandwidth instantly, ensuring fans get a front-row experience with every game, no matter where they are. With our Network-as-a-Service platform, Pac 12 Enterprises can instantly dial up bandwidth - delivering the speed, reliability, and control that modern productions demand. Whether it’s one game or ten, Lumen NaaS powers real-time transport that moves at the speed of the fan experience.”

Smarter Broadcasting with On-Demand Bandwidth

Utilizing Lumen NaaS, Pac-12 Enterprises has further evolved its industry-leading remote broadcasting model, using less resources to capture and deliver high-quality broadcasts of live events via transmission out of their headquarter production facility. This approach reduces costs and complexity while maintaining broadcast quality, enabling Pac-12 Enterprises to grow their customer base and see significant revenue increases.

Pac-12 Enterprises can also quickly scale bandwidth on demand with NaaS. When multiple events are happening simultaneously, their team can turn up more gigabits of capacity in minutes to ensure seamless delivery across all feeds. This allows Pac-12 Enterprises to adapt in real time to their production needs without overpaying for unused capacity or sacrificing quality.

“The ultra-low-latency and flexibility to get high-bandwidth connectivity – up to 10 gigs – when we need it and within minutes with NaaS has been a gamechanger in how we deliver a spectrum of live events year-round,” said Michael Molinari, SVP of business development and studio operations for Pac-12 Enterprises. “Lumen has been a true partner, helping us pioneer creative solutions and think beyond conventional norms to ensure we remain at the forefront of sports broadcasting technology as the Pac-12 Conference evolves and as our technology needs continue to grow.”

A Winning Playbook of Network Services

In addition to NaaS, Pac-12 Enterprises leverages a range of Lumen network connectivity services. Pac-12 Enterprises has relied on Vyvx Broadcast Solutions for decades for video acquisition, distribution and delivery of select live events, including several Pac-12 football games this season. Pac-12 Enterprises also utilizes Lumen DIA and Wavelength services to help maintain diversity, redundancy, and reliability at their media production facility.

And as demand grows for multi-angle content and ultra-low latency streaming, and Pac-12 Enterprises explores the integration of artificial intelligence into its facilities and live production workflows to support enhancements such as content creation and live captioning, Lumen’s network services are set to play a pivotal role in enabling these next-generation fan experiences.

Pac-12 Enterprises supports all Pac-12 Conference member schools across all sports, as well as internal school broadcasts and servicing their schools’ intranet. Their state-of-the-art media production facility also serves multiple broadcasting companies, media partners of the Pac-12, schools and conferences outside of the Pac-12, and is the primary production studio for the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League.

Get the full story on how Lumen is powering the next era of live sports for Pac-12 Enterprises. Watch the video and read the blog to explore how Lumen network services are reshaping what’s possible and what’s next in real-time sports broadcasting: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/resources/customer-stories/pac-12-enterprises.html

Additional Resources:

Check out Lumen’s recent announcement celebrating 1,000 NaaS customers: https://ir.lumen.com/news/news-details/2025/Lumen-Surpasses-1000-Customers-on-Network-as-a-Service-NaaS-Platform/default.aspx

Learn more about Lumen NaaS: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/solutions/use-case/network-on-demand.html

Learn more about Vyvx Broadcast Solutions: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/services/vyvx.html

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

About Pac-12 Enterprises

Pac-12 Enterprises is the broadcast production arm of the Pac-12 Conference. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Pac-12 Enterprises operates one of the most advanced media production studios in the country - the third largest SMPTE 2110 facility in the U.S. - supporting ultra-low latency workflows and real-time content delivery. With a focus on innovation, agility, and operational excellence, Pac-12 Enterprises is redefining the future of live sports broadcasting and the future of fan experiences.