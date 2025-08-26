Cyrannus Enhances Revolutionary VC Platform With Introduction of Investor Access

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyrannus is transforming venture capital with the first AI-powered primary and secondary market platform built for accredited investors—leveraging artificial intelligence and an expert community to source, evaluate and score early-stage equities at scale. Cyrannus is now introducing investor access to the platform, giving them the ability to connect with high-quality startups through a powerful blend of AI precision and rigorous domain-specific human evaluation, surfacing only the most promising opportunities. In addition to smarter deal discovery, investors gain built-in liquidity opportunities, enabling capital to be deployed and reallocated with ease. This milestone advances Cyrannus’ mission to make venture investing more intelligent, efficient, and impactful, unlocking opportunities for both investors and entrepreneurs alike.

“Having worked as both a founder and an investor for decades, I’ve experienced firsthand the industry’s biggest pain points—from the challenge of sourcing quality deals amid overwhelming noise, to the slow, manual due diligence processes that often sacrifice depth for speed. Coupled with limited access to liquidity and persistent bias in decision-making, these obstacles have long held investors back,” said Cyrannus Co-Founder and CEO, Howard Lee Mosbacker, PhD. “At Cyrannus, we set out to solve these issues by leveraging technology and the collective intelligence of domain experts to streamline discovery, enhance evaluation and create a more transparent, efficient ecosystem for investors.”

With this update, Cyrannus delivers crucial enhancements designed for investors, including:

Smarter Deal Selection: Tap into a powerful scoring system that blends AI models with insights from seasoned industry experts and investors to identify high-potential opportunities in early-stage companies.

Exclusive Access to Primary Rounds: Invest in carefully curated primary offerings with confidence, backed by rigorous evaluation and transparent insights.

Predictive Insights: Leverage the proprietary Cyrannus Score—a forward-looking prediction of a startup's potential—generated through a powerful combination of AI analysis and domain-specific human expertise, giving investors a data-rich foundation for decision-making.

Earlier Liquidity Opportunities: Gain access to structured liquidity options designed to give early investors greater flexibility and shorter time horizons without sacrificing quality.

Low Investment Minimums and No Fees: Flexible capital deployment with low investment minimums and zero fees opens access and optionality for investors at every level.

Unified Intelligence Platform: Manage investments, access diligence, evaluate risk and track performance—all in one platform built for informed capital deployment.

Accelerated Deal Sourcing and Diligence Without Compromising Quality: Reduce the time investors spend on deal origination and due diligence by streamlining the sourcing and evaluation process through advanced technology and expert insights.

“A platform built for investors, by investors, that addresses the biggest challenges in venture is more important than ever and long overdue, and we’re proud to now offer accredited investors direct access to highly vetted startups,” said Cyrannus Co-Founder and CMO Vanessa Mosbacker. “In a world flooded with complex and highly technical innovations, thorough due diligence is essential to separate real potential from hype and ensure only viable products reach investors.”

Launched in 2024, Cyrannus delivers the first SaaS investing platform harnessing AI and the collective intelligence of 1,000+ industry experts to evaluate early-stage startups at scale. All high-rated startups are syndicated to investors on the platform for funding, with exceptional startups also receiving immediate funding from Cyrannus’ $100M in committed partner capital. The revolutionary platform also gives accredited investors direct access to a robust prediction market to optimize the speed of deal discovery, strengthen risk management and boost investment returns. Unlike traditional venture capital, Cyrannus offers agile investment strategies for accredited investors, including private market swaps, essentially unlocking billions in capital by offering low investment size and added advantage of immediate liquidity.

A myriad of Cyrannus platform enhancements are expected to go live in the coming months, including liquidity via private market swaps and improvements to the investor, founder and expert experience.

The Cyrannus app is now available for download on Apple iOS and Android.

About Cyrannus

Cyrannus is reinventing the venture ecosystem by delivering the first primary and secondary investing platform that sources, evaluates and scores early-stage equities and provides accredited investors a robust prediction market and liquidity opportunities. The Cyrannus Expert Network rigorously assesses the investment readiness of startups and shares direct feedback with founders, with top-scoring businesses receiving capital from Cyrannus. By increasing funding opportunities, reducing investment risk and leveraging collective intelligence, Cyrannus’ prediction market is accelerating the growth of transformative startups from around the world and setting a new standard for the venture industry. Founded by experienced tech entrepreneurs and high-net-worth investors, Cyrannus is committed to reimagining investment opportunities for accredited investors so they can fund the world’s next great ideas. Cyrannus is available on Android and iOS platforms. Learn more about Cyrannus at www.cyrannus.io.