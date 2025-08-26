Achievers and CipherHealth Partner to Bring Real-Time Patient Recognition to the Forefront of Healthcare Employee Experience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Achievers, the world’s most utilized recognition and reward software, today announced a new partnership with CipherHealth, a leading innovator in healthcare technology. By tapping into Achievers and CipherHealth’s powerful new integration, healthcare organizations empower their staff to receive recognition directly from the source that matters most: their patients.

The collaboration between CipherHealth and Achievers brings together the Achievers recognition platform and CipherRounds, a rounding application used to improve care outcomes, free staff from manual tasks, and provide real-time, actionable insights. Previously, patient praise, known as CareGrams, were sent via email to staff. Now, through this innovative API integration, CareGrams flow directly into the Achievers recognition feed, transforming private gratitude into public celebrations. Peers can amplify it, managers can reward it, and systems can track it.

For organizations leveraging CipherHealth and Achievers’ technology, that means less friction, more visibility, and a stronger connection between what patients experience and how care teams are supported. Real patient feedback can now feed directly into Workday’s Anytime Feedback, enabling recognition moments to influence performance evaluations in a meaningful way, expanding beyond just peer and manager feedback.

“At CipherHealth, we’re committed to helping health systems truly understand and personalize care for every patient,” said Christy Baggerly, Chief Customer Officer at CipherHealth. “One of the most meaningful ways we do that is by giving care teams a clear view into the interactions that patients value most. When we elevate those real, human moments of recognition – not just privately, but in ways that are visible and meaningful – it reminds team members to keep showing up with the same compassion and quality, day after day. We’re proud to partner with Achievers to help teams feel seen, valued, and motivated to keep delivering the care that makes a difference.”

With the healthcare workforce under historic strain, creating stronger ties between staff, their work, and their patients has never been more urgent. The American Hospital Association projects that nearly 800,000 registered nurses will leave the workforce by 2027 due to burnout, stress, and retirement. One-third of physicians are also considering early retirement. Research from Achievers Workforce Institute (AWI) shows that frequent, meaningful recognition boosts engagement, reduces burnout, and improves retention. This partnership helps address that challenge by making healthcare workers feel seen and valued through real patient feedback, turning recognition into a powerful tool for retention.

“Our workforce research consistently finds that when the people who run your business feel seen and heard, they stay,” said David Bator, Managing Director of AWI. “That’s why it’s critical to put recognition and rewards at the heart of a company’s retention and clinical quality strategy. By teaming up with a patient engagement pioneer like CipherHealth, we’re expanding our positive reinforcement engine to include what matters most to healthcare workers — recognition from their patients.”

