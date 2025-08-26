Hillcrest HealthCare System Joins Nomi Health's Direct Network

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomi Health today announced a strategic partnership with Hillcrest HealthCare System that will redefine how Tulsa-area citizens access healthcare through innovative employer benefits. Through this partnership, employers will lower their healthcare costs while giving employees access to comprehensive medical care across Hillcrest’s extensive network—including eight hospitals, more than 80 care sites, and 6,400+ team members—with zero out-of-pocket costs.

The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing businesses: skyrocketing healthcare premiums that reached $25,572 annually for employer-sponsored family coverage in 2024, representing a 7% year-over-year increase that continues to outpace both inflation and wage growth.

“Healthcare costs are severely impacting families, jobs, and entire communities,” said Mark Newman, CEO of Nomi Health. “Our new relationship with Hillcrest reimagines how healthcare works—where employees can access care without financial barriers and employers can invest in their people, not rising healthcare expenses.”

By combining Nomi Health’s innovative direct-contracting model with Hillcrest’s trusted regional network—which serves approximately 1.6 million patients annually—the partnership creates an unprecedented healthcare solution for the Oklahoma market.

“We’re excited to partner with Nomi Health to leverage its direct-to-employer contracting model, providing our community with greater access to affordable, high-quality healthcare,” said Dr. Guy Sneed, Chief Medical Officer of Hillcrest HealthCare System. “By eliminating financial barriers and streamlining access to our comprehensive medical services, we are committed to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the overall healthcare experience for our employees. With Nomi Health, we are setting a new standard for healthcare delivery in Tulsa, ensuring that our patients receive necessary care without the burden of high out-of-pocket costs.”

This partnership represents a significant step toward rebuilding healthcare in Oklahoma. By aligning healthcare delivery with direct contracting, Nomi Health and Hillcrest are creating a model that prioritizes communities and the people they serve.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is rebuilding healthcare through its direct model. Founded in 2019, the company’s integrated platform combines analytics, direct provider networks, and real-time payment solutions - providing the infrastructure that powers better healthcare. The company serves 4,000 customers nationwide and impacts 30 million lives. Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health leads the movement to rebuild America’s healthcare system. Learn more at www.nomihealth.com

About Hillcrest HealthCare System

In 1918, Hillcrest opened its doors to provide hope, health, and healing in a small hospital located in the heart of Tulsa. Today, Hillcrest HealthCare System consists of eight hospitals and over 80 sites of care. With 6,400+ team members and 463 employed providers, Hillcrest facilitated about 1.6 million patient encounters across the region in 2024. Hillcrest is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare throughout northeastern Oklahoma. To learn more, visit hillcrest.com.