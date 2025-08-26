Procore and AWS Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate AI and Improve Project Outcomes in Construction

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, announced today that it has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SCA signifies a joint commitment to co-invest in go-to-market activities and product innovation for the global construction industry and adjacent verticals that drive construction initiatives.

Together, the combined power of Procore and AWS will accelerate Procore’s product development in AI, data operability, and analytics, which will help our customers build more efficiently, reduce risk, and make data-driven decisions. Procore’s industry-leading construction management platform is now available in AWS Marketplace.

"Procore’s mission has always been to connect everyone in construction on a global platform. Our collaboration with AWS is a force multiplier of that mission and will provide immediate value to our customers," said Steve Davis, President, Product & Technology, Procore. "With AWS as one of our strategic collaborators, we will continue to supercharge our Agent Builder and Developer Studio, enabling owners and general contractors across verticals to plan, build, and operate their construction portfolio with greater scale, efficiency, and cost effectiveness.”

Key Highlights of the Procore and AWS Expanded Collaboration:

Procore Is Now Available in AWS Marketplace: Customers in North America and Europe can purchase Procore’s construction management platform on AWS Marketplace, offering easier accessibility, consolidated billing, and the use of existing AWS spend commitments and cloud credits.

Customers in North America and Europe can purchase Procore’s construction management platform on AWS Marketplace, offering easier accessibility, consolidated billing, and the use of existing AWS spend commitments and cloud credits. Procore & AWS Accelerate Product Innovation: The collaboration will expand cross-team engineering initiatives between Procore’s Product & Technology teams and AWS. Under the agreement, Procore will leverage Amazon Bedrock large language models (LLMs) to give customers choice and flexibility in AI solutions, powering Procore’s AI agents for document analytics, task automation, and intelligent assistance to streamline project delivery and reduce risk.

"The strength of Procore’s connected platform is supercharging digital transformation in the construction industry," said Allison Johnson, Sr. Mgr, AMER Tech Partners, Amazon Web Services. "We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Procore, a company built for and by the construction industry. By combining Procore's deep industry expertise with AWS cloud infrastructure and services, we can empower customers in construction to unlock new levels of productivity, gain deeper insights from their data, and scale their operations more effectively. The availability of Procore in AWS Marketplace and our joint go-to-market initiatives will make it easier than ever for customers to access these transformative solutions."

Balfour Beatty Embraces Procore and AWS Relationship to Enhance Decision Making

Balfour Beatty, a century-old construction industry leader in providing general contracting and design-build services, is collaborating with AWS and Procore to digitize its construction management process.

“The combination of Procore and AWS helps us build smarter and more efficiently,” said Kasey Bevans, SVP and CIO at Balfour Beatty. “By providing access to real-time data, actionable project analytics, and clear sightlines into KPIs and project health to improve decision-making, we're better able to reduce risk–which is fundamental to our business.”

