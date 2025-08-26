Yanfeng Advances Sustainability Goals in Mexico with Solar System Developed by ForeFront Power

SAN LUIS POTOSÍ, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yanfeng Seating Mexico, S.A de C.V, a leading global automotive supplier providing interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics, and passive safety solutions, has partnered with ForeFront Power, a leading developer and asset manager of commercial and industrial-scale solar energy and storage projects, to install a 630 kilowatt-DC (kW DC) solar energy system at Yanfeng Seating’s Seating plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

The new solar energy installation includes both rooftop and carport solar arrays to generate 1,169,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean, renewable electricity annually—enough to power approximately 440 Mexican homes each year—offsetting approximately 43% of the facility’s electrical consumption. With 100% of the generated electricity used during peak daytime hours, the system will significantly reduce the facility’s carbon footprint while supporting customer-driven ESG goals.

“Satisfying the sustainability goals of our customers is a top priority,” said Du Hai, Regional Operations Manager at Yanfeng. “Through our partnership with ForeFront Power and our investment in renewable energy, we are not only meeting those goals — we’re raising the bar for sustainability across Mexico's automotive supply chain.”

Yanfeng’s San Luis Potosí facility produces door panels for major automotive clients including BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen. The decision to pursue solar energy was driven by Yanfeng’s environmental responsibility and its customers’ expectations for renewable energy sourcing, as set by BMW and other partners. This investment in clean energy also supports Yanfeng International’s broader sustainability goal of achieving net zero emissions and powering global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030.

“Global automakers are setting high sustainability standards for their suppliers, and it's inspiring to see how Yanfeng is rising to meet those expectations,” said Pablo Rivero, Country Manager at ForeFront Power. “At ForeFront Power, we specialize in delivering tailored clean energy solutions that meet the complex needs of industrial leaders like Yanfeng.”

Yanfeng selected ForeFront Power to develop the solar energy system based on the company’s proven track record and end-to-end expertise in renewable energy development. The project was developed at no upfront cost to Yanfeng through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with ForeFront Power. Under the terms of the PPA, ForeFront Power developed, owns, and will continue to maintain the system for the duration of the 10-year agreement. Meanwhile, Yanfeng benefits from a fixed, lower rate than the utility for electricity and is projected to save over $26 million pesos ($1.4 million USD) in energy costs over the next decade.

This solar energy system will offset approximately 495 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, which is equivalent to taking more than 215 diesel-fueled cars off the road or planting around 23,500 trees each year. Additionally, the solar parking canopy provides valuable shade for Yanfeng Seating plant staff and visitors. With this installation, Yanfeng continues to align its operations with the growing sustainability standards of the automotive industry and lead by example through responsible manufacturing.

About Yanfeng

Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics, and passive safety solutions. With a focus on redefining smart cabin spaces, Yanfeng partners with automakers worldwide to deliver innovative technologies and support the evolution of future mobility. The company operates a network of manufacturing and technical centers across Asia, Europe, and North America, providing comprehensive solutions that enhance comfort, safety, and user experience for drivers and passengers alike.

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading developer of commercial and industrial-scale (C&I) solar energy and battery storage projects in the U.S. and Mexico, also offering fleet electrification services. Over 15 years of working together, the ForeFront Power team has developed more than 1,900 behind-the-meter and community solar projects, totaling more than 1.6 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. ForeFront Power serves business, government, education, healthcare and community solar customers with a broad array of development, asset management and advisory services from its San Francisco headquarters and via teams based in New York, Mexico City, and across the U.S. and Mexico. For more information, visit https://www.forefrontpower.com.