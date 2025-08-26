I2Pure and Caracal Announce Expanded Collaboration and Go-To-Market Effort for Novel Iodine Products

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I2Pure and Caracal Products & Services, through its Caracal Healthcare Products division, today announce an expansion of their relationship. I2Pure’s proprietary iodine formulations and product concepts have received an overwhelmingly favorable response from Caracal’s healthcare customer base. Based on that positive feedback, I2Pure and Caracal have committed joint efforts to accelerate manufacturing and product delivery.

Three offerings make up the initial product entry: a topical iodine soak, a nasal decolonization product, and a topical iodine skin ointment. Additional products in development include surgical scrub, hand sanitizer, and several other topical iodine products.

“Since announcing our collaboration last year, Caracal has been amazed by the appetite of our healthcare customers for novel iodine products. The healthcare community clearly values the antimicrobial capability of iodine, as well as its long history of biosafety and biocompatibility,” said Don Roberts, CEO of Caracal Products & Services. “In a very short time, I2Pure’s technologies and products have become a primary interest within our healthcare customer base. We’re excited to begin marketing and delivering I2Pure products later this year.”

“A lot of hard work by our incredible team has put I2Pure in position to begin making our vision a reality. We’re thrilled to be in production now to start delivering products through Caracal later this year,” said Jeff Jochims, I2Pure CEO. “The world is ready for the next iteration of iodine chemistry. With ever-increasing antibiotic resistance and global pathogen risk, the time is right to harness the incredible antimicrobial broad-spectrum efficacy of molecular iodine, which has a time-proven safety profile and no known resistance development.”

I2Pure’s products will be available to most healthcare customers exclusively through Caracal Products & Services. Product samples will be available in September. Product delivery is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and to expand throughout 2026.

Caracal and I2Pure expect to begin marketing products at healthcare conferences later this year, including the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons annual meeting in October and the National Minority Supplier Development Council’s Annual Conference & Exchange in early November in Miami.

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com or contact Sarah Herschelman at sherschelman@caracalcorp.com.

About I2Pure: I2Pure is an iodine technology company dedicated to advancing health and biosafety through its patented, non-toxic molecular iodine solutions. I2Pure’s mission is to prevent pathogenic threats to the world. Our technology can be utilized for countless applications across healthcare, industrial biosafety, consumer products, and food processing. The platform technology can be delivered directly or through carriers via solutions, nano particles, polymers and coatings. For more information about I2Pure, visit https://www.i2pure.com or contact the company at info@i2pure.com.