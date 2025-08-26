Maxio and Rillet Partner to Deliver an AI-Powered Finance Stack

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxio, the leading platform for billing automation and revenue management, and Rillet, the AI-native ERP platform, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a modern finance stack designed for the unique complexity of SaaS and Professional Services business, as well as the emerging needs of AI companies. By integrating the power of both platforms, Maxio and Rillet streamline the close process, eliminating manual reconciliation and seamlessly flowing customer, invoice, and revenue data into the general ledger.

“This isn’t just integration - it’s liberation. We’re freeing CFOs from the manual grind so they can focus on strategy, not spreadsheets,” said Branden Jenkins, CEO of Maxio. “Modern business moves too fast for legacy systems. Together with Rillet, we’re rewriting the rules for how modern finance teams operate.”

As SaaS and AI companies scale, they need finance stacks that scale with them. This partnership reflects that growing customer demand: Maxio delivers specialized billing, collections, and insights, while Rillet brings AI-driven ERP flexibility, consolidation, and reporting, all in a single, intelligent finance stack.

“Rillet was built as an AI-native ERP from day one, and our partnership with Maxio accelerates that mission,” said Nicolas Kopp, CEO and Co-Founder of Rillet. “Finance teams don’t just need automation - they need intelligence. Together, we’re eliminating the manual burdens that slow finance teams down and giving them the clarity and speed they need to drive strategy - not just keep the books.”

Organizations ready to streamline finance operations, improve accuracy, and accelerate insight can learn more and sign up for early access at maxio.com/integrations/rillet.

About Maxio

Maxio is the billing and financial reporting platform trusted by over 2,000 SaaS and subscription businesses worldwide. With $17B+ in billings under management, Maxio empowers finance teams to scale recurring revenue, automate quote-to-cash, and deliver the insights needed to grow confidently. Learn more at maxio.com.

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI-native accounting platform made to tailor-fit the workflows of accountants and a full replacement for legacy ERPs. Scaling and hyper-growth companies like BitWarden, Windsurf and Postscript use Rillet to enable a smarter close with native integrations, automated journal entries and AI-embedded workflows. They are backed by Sequoia, a16z, and ICONIQ with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Barcelona.