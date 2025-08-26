Liberis and Elavon Partner to Unlock Fast Funding for Small Businesses in the United States

ATLANTA & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberis (Liberis US Inc.), a leading global embedded finance platform, today announced a new partnership with Elavon, a leading payments provider and subsidiary of U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), to launch Quick Capital, a seamless funding solution for small businesses across the United States.

This partnership will provide access to capital to more than 275,000 U.S. merchants, offering fast, flexible revenue-based financing from Liberis for eligible small businesses through an easy-to-navigate application that starts within the Elavon merchant portal. With minimal paperwork and rapid disbursement, small businesses can secure the funds they need to support growth, manage cash flow, or invest in key initiatives like inventory, marketing, and expansion.

“When we talk to small business owners, they tell us the same thing again and again -- they're drowning in paperwork just trying to get the funding they deserve," said Rob Fairfield, CEO of Liberis. “This partnership with Elavon is designed to remove barriers to business funding, providing them with the capital they need, exactly when they need it. We're helping hundreds of thousands of merchants get back the time and resources they need so they can focus on growth and expansion.”

The solution is powered by Liberis Core with pre-population, enabling Elavon to offer a branded funding experience directly through its merchant platform. Merchants in the United States can benefit from:

Fast, flexible funding options

Access to capital for eligible small businesses, leveraging Elavon's merchant data

Fast application and disbursement with minimal paperwork

Seamless integration within Elavon's existing merchant portal

Funding for key business needs including inventory, tax payments, marketing, expansion, and cash flow

The Fed’s 2024 Small Business Credit Survey has reported that 41% of U.S. small businesses experienced decreased revenues for the first time since 2021, signaling growing financial strain and an urgent need for flexible funding options.

Eligible merchants across sectors including healthcare, retail, services, and restaurants will receive tailored offers via direct email and in-platform messaging to match businesses with the right funding solution.

“Quick Capital allows our merchants to access capital through a simple, streamlined process and solutions that work with their cash flow, not against it - especially when opportunities or challenges come up unexpectedly,” said Jamie Walker, CEO of Elavon. “We’re excited to work with Liberis to deliver trusted funding decisions to our customers in minutes.”

Funding will be available now in the US, with ongoing enhancements planned based on merchant feedback and funding demand. Liberis and Elavon intend to continue developing their partnership with potential new funding products and enhancements to further streamline the funding experience for merchants.

About Liberis

Liberis are on a mission to unleash the power of small businesses all over the world - delivering the financial products they need to grow through a network of global partners. At its core, Liberis is a technology-driven company, bridging the gap between finance and small businesses. They use data and insights to help partners understand their customers’ real time needs and tech to offer tailor-made financial products. Empowering small businesses to grow and keep their independent spirit alive is central to their vision. Since 2007, Liberis has funded over 50,000 small businesses with over $3 billion, but they believe there is much more to be done. Learn more about Liberis by visiting https://www.liberis.com/.

About Elavon

Elavon is owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States. It provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

