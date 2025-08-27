T-Mobile Sets a New Standard for Business Phone Connectivity with SuperMobile.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this summer, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) was named the Best Mobile Network in America according to Ookla® Speedtest®, and now it’s driving innovation for business customers. Today, T-Mobile unveiled SuperMobile, the first and only business plan to combine intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage. Customers like Delta Air Lines and Axis Energy Services are already exploring new ways to get more from the best business plan on the best network.

With SuperMobile, businesses get supercharged performance, security and coverage thanks to:

The first-ever nationwide network slice built for business. The slice delivers intelligent connectivity on our 5G Advanced network that adapts to business needs in real time. It provides lower latency and faster 5G speeds more consistently, while dynamically optimizing resources to help businesses complete critical tasks where work happens, even in times of high demand.

The slice delivers intelligent connectivity on our 5G Advanced network that adapts to business needs in real time. It provides lower latency and faster 5G speeds more consistently, while dynamically optimizing resources to help businesses complete critical tasks where work happens, even in times of high demand. Built-in security on America's Best Mobile Network. One of the industry’s most secure networks protects data with enhanced encryption, advanced device authentication and cutting-edge privacy protections. SuperMobile also includes Threat Protect, adding another layer of protection for smartphones — helping to keep devices secure even on public Wi-Fi.

One of the industry’s most secure networks protects data with enhanced encryption, advanced device authentication and cutting-edge privacy protections. SuperMobile also includes Threat Protect, adding another layer of protection for smartphones — helping to keep devices secure even on public Wi-Fi. Access to the largest satellite-to-mobile network with T-Satellite. With the only satellite-to-mobile network in the U.S. that automatically connects directly to capable smartphones, T-Satellite supports more than 100 types of devices and delivers coverage from over 650 satellites in orbit.

“Phones don’t just support business anymore — they power it. But wireless plans simply haven’t kept up with the way companies work today,” said Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile Business Group. “That’s why we built SuperMobile, which finally puts business needs first. With network slicing, satellite coverage and built-in security, we’re giving businesses the advanced tools they need to connect seamlessly, move faster and get more done virtually anywhere they are — as only America’s best mobile network can.”

SuperMobile: The Future of Business Phone Connectivity

In the past five years alone, businesses have become more virtualized than ever — with success now hinging on the ability to work from smartphones, virtually anywhere. In fact, 100% of CIOs and CTOs at large companies report benefits from company-issued smartphones. But when the phones they rely on can’t connect — operations grind to a halt, deals disappear and customer trust evaporates. While work has evolved, most wireless plans haven’t — still missing the features that help ensure real-time performance, near ubiquitous coverage and built-in security. That gap isn’t just a nuisance for businesses, it’s a liability.

Enter SuperMobile, powered by a first-of-its-kind 5G network slice. The slice optimizes network resources to help give business use cases — like video calling or transferring large files — the boost they need, when they need it. And unlike legacy networks that react only after problems arise, the network’s latency innovations work proactively with applications — allowing dynamic adjustments to network resources for data-intensive apps or livestreaming. That’s intelligent connectivity in action, and it’s all possible thanks to T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced network.

Customers Lead the Charge with Advanced Connectivity

From airports to oil fields, industry leaders are putting SuperMobile to the ultimate test — leveraging it to keep their teams online, aligned and performing under pressure.

Here’s what they had to say:

Delta Air Lines: “We're always looking for the most advanced technology to keep up with the pace and complexity of our operations — from launching aircraft on time and updating flight statuses to coordinating teams across hubs. We see SuperMobile’s capabilities playing a meaningful role in supporting the operations that keep our planes in top shape and our passengers moving.” Narayanan Krishnakumar, Chief Technology Officer, Delta Air Lines

“We're always looking for the most advanced technology to keep up with the pace and complexity of our operations — from launching aircraft on time and updating flight statuses to coordinating teams across hubs. We see SuperMobile’s capabilities playing a meaningful role in supporting the operations that keep our planes in top shape and our passengers moving.” Narayanan Krishnakumar, Chief Technology Officer, Delta Air Lines Axis Energy Services: “Our teams often operate miles from the nearest tower — oil fields are remote, and traditional coverage just doesn’t reach. SuperMobile’s cell-to-satellite connectivity with T-Satellite helps keep our crews connected. They can communicate over text, sharing diagnostics and updates in real time, keeping equipment running, repairs on track and everyone safe across even the most isolated sites.” – Jay Bowen, Chief Technology Officer, Axis Energy Services

America’s Businesses Need America’s Best Network

SuperMobile runs on America’s Best Mobile Network, confirmed by Ookla through more than half a billion real-world tests. T-Mobile leads the industry with the nation’s largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network, offering 40% more 5G capacity than its closest competitors. As the first provider in the world to launch a nationwide 5G Standalone network, T-Mobile also recently became the only U.S. carrier with a nationwide 5G Advanced network.

And for a limited time, businesses can get SuperMobile on Us for 30 days — an easy way to equip teams with T-Mobile’s most advanced business plan on the best network.

SuperMobile will be available starting tomorrow for businesses of all sizes, delivering what others can’t: intelligent connectivity powered by a nationwide network slice on our 5G Advanced network, expansive coverage through the world’s largest satellite-to-mobile network and built-in security backed by top industry ratings. Alongside the SuperMobile launch, T-Mobile is also optimizing its broader business plan lineup to help companies work smarter and stay better connected.

For more information on the SuperMobile business plan, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/plans/supermobile.

