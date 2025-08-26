Bluebox Smart Ice and Water Selects Trevelino/Keller with a Mission to Modernize the Packaged Ice Industry with the First Ice-as-a-Service Model

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative agency, announces its client relationship with Bluebox Smart Ice and Water, the packaged ice industry’s first on-premise ice and water vending solution operating as the first “Ice-as-a-Service” enterprise.

Trevelino/Keller’s comprehensive scope of work includes developing and executing a strategic launch plan, securing consistent and impactful media coverage, providing growth marketing support for lead generation, and managing Bluebox’s social media channels with engaging content.

“As an industry disruptor, we were impressed by Trevelino/Keller’s experience launching brands that have challenged traditional business models,” shares Ben Gaskill, CEO of Bluebox Smart Ice and Water. “Our relationship with T/K will enable us to generate more leads, increase our visibility online, and position our leadership team as industry experts. We offer a turn-key solution that is profitable, and T/K will help us amplify our reach to key decision makers in the convenience store industry and beyond.”

The traditional ice system forces retailers to deal with costly inefficiencies like late or missed deliveries, damaged products, theft, and bulky freezers that take up space for higher-margin items. Bluebox changes that model with its Ice-as-a-Service approach, removing upfront costs, equipment purchases, and maintenance, while handling delivery, installation, and servicing. Retailers earn revenue each time a customer buys ice or water, without ever managing inventory and maximizing their footprint.

“When we launched Carvana in 2012, the car buying industry lacked innovation, and Carvana had ambitious plans to change the way consumers purchased used cars. Bluebox is going to change the way convenience stores and grocery stores sell ice," notes Dean Trevelino, co-CEO of Trevelino/Keller. “That translates to the way consumers buy ice. It’s a little bit of a déjà vu for us, and we’re excited to be in the ‘driver’s seat’ again from a communications standpoint.”

Trevelino/Keller, known for its success in elevating brands and driving measurable results, will implement a multi-channel strategy combining PR and growth marketing efforts. This includes earned and paid media, content development, SEO, and lead generation.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand, go-to-market and accelerated growth programming. In 2024, it acquired Marsden Marketing, a nationally recognized growth marketing firm, as part of its growth marketing expansion, which features HubSpot Platinum Partner Status. Its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. Recognized as one of the 29 best firms to work for in North America, it continues to own the country’s #1 talent retention. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.

About Bluebox Smart Ice and Water

Bluebox Smart Ice and Water is disrupting the packaged ice convenience store industry with Ice as a Service enterprise offering, modernizing the end-to-end ice and water fulfillment ecosystem. With patented, single-moving-part dispensing technology, VersaVendTM, Bluebox eliminates the negative implications for every touchpoint in today’s current environment and offers enterprises a revenue share model that’s a scalable, self-serve, space-neutral, virtually labor-less, eco-friendly 24/7 vending solution. For more information, visit https://blueboxiceandwater.com.