Eagle Crusher Co. Names New Iowa Crushing and Screening Equipment Distributor

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Crusher Co., Inc. is proud to announce West Side Tractor as its new distributor for the state of Iowa, representing the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycled concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries.

Headquartered in Lisle, Ill., West Side Tractor is also the authorized Eagle Crusher distributor for Northern Ill. and the state of Wis. West Side Tractor adds Eagle Crusher to its current Iowa product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, and hammermills.

Across 11 full-service facilities, West Side Tractor is a one-stop powerhouse for new, used, and rental equipment, parts, service, and the latest in machine technology. Tom Benck, West Side Tractor EVP and head of the Quarry and Aggregates Division, stated, “From job sites to service bays, the company brings expertise, heart, and ​a commitment to helping customers tackle their biggest challenges.”

Benck continued, “Our customers have access to almost 6 decades’ worth of accumulated knowledge and experience, but the most valuable thing they get is an entire team of people who are passionately dedicated to being there for them, committed to identifying potential problems before they become real problems.” He explained, “Our team goes out of their way to find solutions to customers’ toughest challenges, a team who is serious, with a single-minded resolve to do whatever it takes to get customers’ problems solved fast.”

West Side Tractor, founded in 1962 on Chicago’s west side, is a third-generation family business fueled by grit, innovation, and a passion for heavy machinery. Today, five active members of the Benck family, alongside a team of over ​300 dedicated employees, proudly continue the company’s legacy of keeping the Midwest’s toughest construction projects on track.​ Learn more.

Eagle Crusher Co. has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in the manufacture of high-quality crushing and screening equipment. Eagle innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.