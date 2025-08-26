EP Wealth Advisors Adds to Southwest Presence Through Acquisition of Better Money Decisions

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”),a leading fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA), announced a strategic partnership with Santa Fe, New Mexico-based Better Money Decisions, LLC (“BMD”). The partnership brings approximately $370 million in assets under management (AUM) and builds on EP Wealth’s presence in the Southwest.

"BMD is a firm that leads with heart and purpose," said EP Wealth CEO Ryan Parker. "Their philosophy of helping clients use money as a tool to live a better life aligns beautifully with our mission at EP. We’re excited to welcome their talented team and honored to support their continued growth."

Founded in 2015, BMD has built a reputation for creating authentic client relationships rooted in trust, care and clarity. Their team of advisors is known for simplifying financial decisions and helping clients find confidence in their financial lives.

BMD Managing Partner Lea Ann Knight will join EP Wealth as a Regional Director and Partner, along with a team of four Wealth Advisors and one Office Services Associate. Meanwhile, BMD Managing Partner, Lorraine Ell, will retire as part of this partnership, emphasizing that the move to EP ensures a seamless transition and ongoing commitment to clients.

"After more than 40 years in financial services, it’s the right time for me to step away," said Ell. "What matters most is that our clients and team are in good hands—and with EP, I’m confident they are."

"Lorraine and I have shared a vision of putting people at the center of every financial decision," said Knight. "As we look to the future, joining EP gives us an even greater ability to bring that vision to life."

BMD is also known for its thoughtful approach to serving women navigating life transitions, including divorce and retirement, one of several areas in which they’ve demonstrated deep care and expertise.

This is EP Wealth’s eighth strategic partnership of 2025, reinforcing its commitment to growth with purpose and people at the center.

Financial and legal terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment advisor and financial planning firm with more than 54 offices across 19 states. Managing over $36.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, EP Wealth has helped families across the country achieve their financial goals for more than 25 years. The firm, which is employee-owned, led and operated, offers a wide range of services, including financial, tax and estate planning, as well as investment management. EP Wealth is financially supported by Berkshire Partners, a leading private investment firm based in Boston. Headquartered in Torrance, California, EP Wealth is led by CEO Ryan Parker, along with Co-Founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, Brian Parker, CFP® and Executive Chair Patrick Goshtigian, CFA.

For more information, visit www.epwealth.com