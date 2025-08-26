Supercede and CyberCube Partner to Power Faster, Smarter Cyber Reinsurance Placements

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberCube, the market leader in cyber risk analytics, and Supercede, the global reinsurance technology platform, have announced a strategic partnership that will make cyber reinsurance placements faster, cleaner, and easier to model.

The integration enables brokers and carriers to push high-quality, structured submission data directly from Supercede into CyberCube’s analytics platform - cutting out manual formatting and streamlining the path from submission to insight.

Instead of wrangling spreadsheets or reformatting files, joint clients can now transfer CyberCube-compatible portfolio data with just a few clicks. This should lead to fewer delays, and better-informed decisions.

“Supercede’s platform plays a critical role in digitizing reinsurance submissions,” said Ross Wirth, VP, Head of Strategic Tech Ecosystem at CyberCube. “By integrating our capabilities, we’re accelerating the flow of high-quality cyber data from the point of submission into CyberCube’s modeling environment, ultimately helping clients make faster, better-informed risk decisions.”

The integrated solution gives cyber brokers, carriers, and reinsurers a more automated, end-to-end process for analysing cyber portfolios. Carriers can choose to electronically share portfolios with brokers or markets involved in the placement, providing a single source of truth for every stakeholder.

“CyberCube is the name in cyber analytics - and we’re excited to be working together,” said Tom Spier, Chief Commercial Officer at Supercede. “Our joint clients can now skip the messy manual work and go straight to insights. That’s a huge win for anyone pricing, placing, or negotiating cyber reinsurance.”

The joint solution is available immediately. Both companies are committed to building on this foundation with additional capabilities based on client feedback.

This partnership marks a continued expansion of CyberCube’s Strategic Tech Ecosystem - integrating with innovative platforms like Supercede to embed its analytics directly into the workflows where cyber reinsurance decisions are made.

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. Driven by data and informed by insight, we have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to supplement our multi-disciplinary team. Our clients rely on our solutions to make informed decisions about managing and transferring cyber risks. We unpack complex cyber threats into clear, actionable strategies, translating cyber risk into financial impact on businesses, markets, and society as a whole.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company. Our models are built on an unparalleled ecosystem of data and validated by extensive model calibration, internally and externally. CyberCube is the leader in cyber risk quantification for the insurance industry, serving over 100 insurance institutions globally. The company’s investors include Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value.

About Supercede

Supercede is a global reinsurance technology platform, empowering reinsurance brokers and underwriters with tools to digitise and streamline placement processes. By simplifying data collection, submission management, and deal execution, Supercede reduces inefficiencies and unlocks market value across the reinsurance value chain.