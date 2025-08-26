Assurant Partners with Arcadium Technologies to Optimize Truck Protection Product Sales by Commercial Truck Dealers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles in partnership with the world’s leading brands, today announced a partnership with Arcadium Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM), vehicle inventory, and vehicle sales management tools to heavy-duty truck, trailer, and equipment dealers.

This partnership simplifies the sales process by enabling truck dealership sales professionals to more quickly quote and contract the Assurant Heavy Truck Extended Service Contract. This is achieved by integrating Assurant’s product into Arcadium sales management tools that power subscribing dealers’ sales and contracting efforts. This integration eliminates the need for data entry into two systems, speeds up the overall sales process, and reduces the possibility of data errors.

“This partnership will make it easier for our dealer partners to present our class-leading heavy truck protection products at the right moment in the purchasing journey,” said Dennis Alexander, Vice President, Commercial Equipment, Assurant. “That will lead to better-informed buyers, higher attachment rates for dealers, and a faster transaction for all involved.”

“Our goal has always been to optimize key profit-generating processes like customer acquisition, retention, and sales effectiveness for our partner heavy-duty truck, trailer, and equipment dealerships,” said Tim Cline, CEO at Arcadium. “This integration helps those dealers more efficiently quote and sell the Assurant Heavy Truck Extended Contract, ultimately supporting equipment uptime and helping our dealer partners achieve higher profitability.”

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world’s leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at assurant.com.

About Arcadium

Arcadium Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of CRM, vehicle inventory and vehicle sales management tools to heavy-duty truck, trailer and equipment dealers. Arcadium’s industry-specific tools boost productivity, sales and customer satisfaction in all departments by automating the customer contact process and accurately detecting customer trends based on past purchases and current interests. Arcadium’s complete and seamless integration with all major DMS providers allows authorized dealership personnel to have a real-time 360⁰ view of vehicle sales, parts, service and accounts receivable activities at their fingertips.