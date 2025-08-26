Magic Science Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership With NexPhase Capital and Acquisition of Leading Hypochlorous Acid Manufacturer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magic Science Corporation, the health sciences company behind the fast-growing skincare brand Magic Molecule, today announced an investment by NexPhase Capital (“NexPhase” or “NPC”), a thematically driven and operationally-focused private equity firm. The investment will fuel Magic Science Corporation’s expansion across product, retail distribution, and category-defining, science-backed skincare and household consumer goods.

Magic Science Corporation is a leading FDA- and EPA-registered manufacturer of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) in the U.S., with patented processes that deliver HOCl consumer goods with one of the longest shelf lives on the market. With full vertical integration through the earlier acquisition of its manufacturer, Magic Science Corporation controls its production from solution to packaging to shelves, ensuring top-tier purity, stability, and efficacy.

“This partnership with NexPhase allows us to scale and spread awareness about hypochlorous acid, a fascinating molecule our white blood cells naturally produce to fight bacteria. Your body makes it. We bottled it,” said Justin Kerzner, co-founder and chief executive officer of Magic Science Corporation. “Magic Science Corporation was founded on the belief that safe, science-backed skincare and household solutions should be accessible to everyone.”

Since its founding in 2023, Magic Science Corporation has built a profitable, high-growth business, anchored by its fast-growing consumer brand, Magic Molecule. Magic Molecule’s FDA-cleared Antimicrobial Skin Spray is formulated to help with over 50 common skin problems — from flare-ups and breakouts to sunburn and everyday irritation. Dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types, Antimicrobial Skin Spray is carefully formulated for everyone aged one month and up.

Originally launched as a direct-to-consumer brand, Magic Molecule has rapidly expanded and established a robust, omnichannel presence nationwide in retailers such as Target, ULTA Beauty, and Amazon, as well as more than 1,000 specialty retailers. The company’s growth is powered by strong consumer demand and the company’s scientific leadership in HOCl formulation.

“Magic Molecule is redefining the way consumers think about skin health,” said Jamie Kaufman, partner at NexPhase. “The team has built a standout brand, powered by a vertically-integrated platform that enables both consistent quality and rapid product innovation. We’re excited to partner with Magic Science Corporation to help bring effective hypochlorous acid-based solutions to more people, across more categories.”

Raymond James and Skytale Group served as financial advisors to Magic Science Corporation and Dickinson Wright served as legal counsel. Choate, Hall & Stewart served as legal counsel to NexPhase Capital.

About Magic Science Corporation

Magic Science Corporation is a health science company developing clean, high-performance solutions powered by hypochlorous acid. Co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Justin and Chelsea Kerzner, the company is reimagining everyday care across its portfolio. Its flagship consumer brand, Magic Molecule, has become a go-to for modern skin health, providing relief for over 50 common skin problems with science-backed, FDA-cleared formulations. Today, Magic Science Corporation’s technology powers a broader portfolio of products designed to support daily health and hygiene, from skin to surfaces. All products adhere to strict regulatory guidelines and are manufactured in the United States under the highest safety and quality standards. Learn more at www.magicmolecule.com.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital is a thematically driven and operationally focused lower middle-market private equity firm that makes investments in growth-oriented and capital-efficient companies within three distinct industry verticals: healthcare, software and consumer. NexPhase partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company’s “next phase.” The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC’s Partners have invested together for over 15 years. NexPhase has completed over 100 investments, including add-ons, and targets equity investments between $40 million and $150 million. Since inception, NexPhase has raised and managed approximately $2.6 billion of capital. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.