Turing Announces Title Sponsorship of Minor League Cricket's San Ramon Grizzlies

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turing, one of the world’s fastest-growing AI companies accelerating the advancement and deployment of AI systems, today announced its title sponsorship of the San Ramon Grizzlies cricket team for the 2025 season. As the exclusive title sponsor, Turing’s logo will be featured on player jerseys, with additional brand presence through on-site, game-day banners and advertising on Willow TV (via Prime Video) and YouTube.

The partnership underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to accelerating talent development. The Grizzlies, competing in Minor League Cricket (MiLC), are recognized for cultivating young players: five members of their roster are under 21, including Rahul Jariwala, the Grizzlies’ team captain. This focus on youth aligns with Turing’s mission to unleash the world’s untapped human potential.

"Cricket is all about strategy and bringing together talent from around the world, which is exactly what we do at Turing when we combine human expertise with AI," said Phil Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer at Turing. "Like the Grizzlies developing young players into professionals, we're accelerating both AI innovation and the human expertise needed to power it. With cricket's popularity in the Bay Area tech community, this partnership is a natural fit for Turing and we’re excited to be a big part of the Grizzlies upcoming season."

The 2025 season will see the Grizzlies compete in 10 league matches within the Western Division of MiLC – 70% hosted in the Bay Area of California and the remainder in Seattle – before playoffs in Houston and Dallas. With Major League Cricket’s expansion to Oakland in 2025 and cricket’s return to the Olympic stage in Los Angeles in 2028, the sport is gaining momentum in the United States.

"Turing gets what we're trying to do – build a winning team and give talented people a real path forward," said Samir Shah, CEO and Co-owner of the San Ramon Grizzlies. "After over two decades in tech, I've seen how game-changing it is when you invest to develop talent early on. This partnership helps us do that for cricket while introducing the sport to new fans across the Bay Area."

Through this partnership, Turing will connect with the Bay Area's vibrant cricket community and its ties to the tech industry. The sponsorship also creates a unique recruiting advantage for the company, allowing Turing to engage with top engineering talent in an authentic setting while supporting a sport that's rapidly growing across the United States.

About Turing

Based in Palo Alto, California, Turing is one of the world's fastest-growing AI companies accelerating the advancement and deployment of powerful AI systems. Turing helps customers in two ways: Working with the world's leading AI labs to advance frontier model capabilities in thinking, reasoning, coding, agentic behavior, multimodality, multilinguality, STEM and frontier knowledge; and leveraging that expertise to build real-world AI systems that solve mission-critical priorities for Fortune 500 companies and government institutions.

Turing has received numerous awards, including Forbes's "One of America's Best Startup Employers," #1 on The Information's annual list of "Most Promising B2B Companies," and Fast Company's annual list of the "World's Most Innovative Companies." Turing's leadership team includes AI technologists from industry giants Meta, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Twitter, McKinsey, Bain, Stanford, Caltech, and MIT. For more information on Turing, visit www.turing.com. For information on upcoming Turing AGI Icons events, visit go.turing.com/agi-icons.

About the San Ramon Grizzlies

The San Ramon Grizzlies are a professional cricket team based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Committed to elevating the profile of cricket in the United States, the Grizzlies are investing in world-class coaching, youth development, and strong community partnerships. Learn more at www.grizzlies.us