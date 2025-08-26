CCC and Technology from Sage Collaborate to Simplify Copyright Compliance for Institutions of Higher Education

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announced an integration agreement with Technology from Sage, a division of Sage that provides library technology solutions.

By embedding licensing tools directly into Technology from Sage’s Talis library resource list management system, CCC is removing barriers, streamlining workflows, and giving librarians and faculty more time to focus on supporting student learning. Share

The integration enables academic institutions that subscribe to Technology from Sage’s Talis library resource list management system and CCC’s Annual Copyright License for Higher Education to verify CCC annual license coverage or acquire copyright permissions from CCC via its Pay-Per-Use Permissions services directly within the Talis platform.

Talis fully integrates with any library system to streamline course resourcing, copyright compliance, and acquisitions. It connects faculty and students to library holdings directly within their course resource lists, keeping the library at the heart of teaching and learning. The new integration agreement with CCC enables academic institutions that have adopted CCC’s Annual Copyright License for Higher Education or Pay-Per-Use Permissions services, currently used by over 1,000 colleges and universities, to minimize the number of interfaces, manual steps, and minutes it takes to check or acquire permissions to use copyrighted materials.

“We are excited to bring CCC’s licensing capabilities directly into Talis, making copyright compliance faster and simpler for our library partners,” said Matt Hayes, Managing Director of Technology from Sage. “This integration was requested by libraries using our Talis CourseFlow offering for North American institutions and enables faculty and librarians to now check coverage or secure permissions for resources they use in lists faster and with less friction – keeping the focus on student success.”

“Our customers asked for a faster, easier way to manage copyright in their course materials, and we delivered,” said Emily Sheahan, Vice President and Managing Director, CCC. “By embedding our licensing tools directly into Talis, we’re removing barriers, streamlining workflows, and giving librarians and faculty more time to focus on supporting student learning.”

CCC licensing, content, and technology solutions for academia make it easy for faculty, researchers, staff, students, and other stakeholders to legally access and share copyrighted content. Current academic licensing and content solutions for higher education and K-12 include the Annual Copyright License for Higher Education, Pay-Per-Use Permissions Service, RightFind Curriculum, Get It Now, and the Annual Copyright License for Student Assessments.

For more information about CCC, visit copyright.com. For more information about Technology from Sage, visit technologyfromsage.com.

About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.