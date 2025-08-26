DoiT and AWS Expand AI Success with Strategic GenAI Agreement

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoiT, a global leader in enterprise-grade Financial Operations (FinOps) and cloud financial management, announced today an expansion to their Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) focused on advancing DoiT’s generative AI (GenAI) capabilities supporting AWS customers at any stage of their AI journey.

This announcement follows a successful 2025 in which DoiT launched a wave of GenAI accelerators to drive customer success. These accelerators contributed to significant growth across DoiT’s customers, with Amazon Bedrock consumption increasing 1,254% and Amazon Q use more than doubling. Thanks to the strong collaboration between DoiT and AWS, customers are able to move from use case ideation to proof-of-concept to production within an average of six weeks.

In 2023, DoiT signed a five-year SCA with AWS to drive $5 billion in business and further deliver cloud consumption for born-in-the-cloud, digital native organizations to large enterprises. Since then, DoiT has added six AWS Competencies, including the GenAI competency and five AWS Service Delivery designations. DoiT has also achieved more than 500 AWS certifications across its cloud architects and is a member of six partner programs. DoiT was recently selected as a finalist in the AWS Nova Partner Demo competition for its Marketing Campaign Generator and Analyzer.

“As generative AI reshapes the future of business, our expanded collaboration with AWS ensures that customers have access to the most advanced, scalable and cost-efficient solutions available,” said Vadim Solovey, CEO of DoiT. “Together, we’re accelerating innovation, making GenAI truly enterprise-ready, all backed by deep expertise, trusted infrastructure and a relentless focus on delivering business value.”

Through the DoiT Cloud Intelligence™ platform, AWS customers can access a wide range of features that provide valuable insights and actions to optimize their GenAI investments, aligning workloads with business intent to manage risks and enable action at scale. The DoiT platform enables FinOps-focused organizations to thrive in the Cloud+ era. It is also certified by the FinOps Foundation, the highest recognition offered by the organization.

About DoiT

DoiT is a global leader with its DoiT Cloud Intelligence™ platform, providing intent-aware FinOps solutions that help businesses maximize the impact of their cloud investments. With deep expertise in AWS, Google Cloud and Azure, DoiT Cloud Intelligence empowers to connect every dollar spent to the goals of each workload, go beyond surface metrics to uncover the root causes of inefficiency and close the loop with engineering teams to drive real optimization. With full-stack telemetry and contextualized insights, DoiT enables smarter spending, faster innovation and greater business outcomes. To learn more, please visit doit.com.