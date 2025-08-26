CyberArk Helps Optiv Transform Workforce Access, Applying Privilege Controls to Every Identity

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced that Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has successfully deployed the CyberArk Workforce Identity Security solution across its organization. In under 30 days, Optiv replaced its legacy single sign-on (SSO) system, seamlessly transitioning more than 2,500 employees to the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, without disrupting access to hundreds of business-critical applications.

A long-standing customer and trusted partner, Optiv has relied on CyberArk Privileged Access Management (PAM) to secure privileged access for their IT and cybersecurity operations teams. With this latest deployment, Optiv expands its identity security strategy to deliver advanced SSO across the workforce, enabling a secure and frictionless sign-in experience. Together, Optiv and CyberArk demonstrate their shared vision that applying the right level of privilege controls is the key to managing and securing every identity.

“As a trusted advisor to enterprises navigating today’s evolving threat landscape, it’s vital that we lead by example,” said Scott Goree, Senior Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Optiv. “Our collaboration with CyberArk reflects our commitment to deploying technologies that are both secure and user-centric. Together, we’re delivering world-class identity security services that strengthen our own operations and those of our clients.”

Optiv’s partnership with CyberArk is built on more than a decade of collaboration. The company is not only using CyberArk’s solution internally, but it also acts as a CyberArk expert integrator, Managed Service Provider (MSP) and reseller – helping clients architect and operationalize identity-first security strategies. To date, the two companies have delivered more than 500 projects to 220 shared enterprise clients, powered by a dedicated team of CyberArk-certified Optiv experts. Optiv was also an early adopter of the CyberArk MSP Hub, offering a differentiated portfolio of managed identity services. For ten consecutive years, Optiv has been named CyberArk’s Americas Partner of the Year.

“Optiv sets the standard for partnership,” said Chris Moore, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at CyberArk. “They are not only a key customer, but a force multiplier in delivering CyberArk’s identity security innovations to the enterprise market. Their commitment to securing both privileged and workforce identities — internally and for clients — underscores why they remain one of our most valued collaborators.”

