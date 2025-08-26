Verasonics Announces Strategic Collaboration with ImFusion to Advance Ultrasound Innovations to the Clinic

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verasonics, the leader in advanced ultrasound research and development, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with ImFusion GmbH, a globally recognized provider of advanced medical image computing software.

This collaboration brings together Verasonics’ industry-leading programmable Vantage® NXT Research Ultrasound Systems with ImFusion’s powerful software platform for real-time image reconstruction, 2D/3D visualization, and AI-powered workflows. Through this collaboration, the two companies will enable researchers and medical device developers to accelerate the development of next-generation solutions across a range of research and clinical applications.

“We are excited to partner with ImFusion to provide our customers access to state-of-the-art medical image computing tools,” said Jon K. Daigle, CEO of Verasonics. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the translation of ultrasound innovations to the clinic.”

“This collaboration enables seamless integration between Verasonics’ imaging pipelines and our advanced imaging platform. For the first time, Verasonics images can be streamed in real time directly into our software environment,” said Dr. Wolfgang Wein, CEO of ImFusion. “With direct hardware connectivity, GPU-based beamforming, and AI-powered processing modules, our combined solution will accelerate the path from product development to market entry.”

ImFusion’s consulting services to implement its world-class software capabilities are immediately available to Verasonics’ Vantage NXT users. Future plans will expand the collaboration to allow Vantage NXT users to utilize ImFusion’s software offerings with their systems. Further details on integration efforts will be shared soon.

About Verasonics, Inc.

Verasonics is a privately held company founded in 2001, with headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, USA. Verasonics, the leader in research ultrasound, is focused on providing researchers and developers with the most advanced and flexible tools enabling them to develop new algorithms and products used in biomedical ultrasound, materials science, earth sciences, and the physics of acoustics and ultrasonics. Verasonics also licenses its technology to companies for use in their commercial products. Researchers in countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania routinely use Verasonics product solutions to advance the art and science of ultrasound through their own research efforts.

Learn more by visiting the Verasonics website or following us on LinkedIn and X.

About ImFusion

ImFusion focuses on advancing medical image computing, machine learning, and computer vision solutions to accelerate innovation in healthcare. The company enables faster development of medical technologies by providing powerful tools for image analysis, AI algorithm training, and regulatory compliance. ImFusion’s expertise in research and development drives collaborations with industry leaders and clinicians, helping to shape the future of medical imaging and computational technologies. The company is ISO 13485 certified, underscoring its commitment to quality and precision. For more information, visit www.imfusion.com.