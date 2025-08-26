Petrobras Awards Katalyst a Strategic Geoscientific Data Services Contract in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Katalyst Data Management, a global leader in subsurface data management and data operations services, is pleased to announce that Petrobras, Brazil’s largest energy company, has officially joined its client portfolio. The contract between the two companies was signed on May 23, 2025, marking a significant milestone in Katalyst’s growth and presence in the Brazilian market.

Through our Brazil subsidiary Geopost, this partnership reinforces Katalyst’s strategic position in South America by expanding the reach of its technologies and services focused on digital transformation, Data Operations and subsurface data management. Under the new 4-year contract, Katalyst will be facilitating geoscientific data, data movement, and data delivery between Petrobras and all its partners in Brazil. This award establishes Katalyst as a leading data management and data operations provider in South America.

The new contract reaffirms Katalyst’s commitment to expanding its operations in Latin America and driving operational excellence for its clients. The company thanks Petrobras for its trust and looks forward to contributing its global expertise to the projects and technical challenges that are shaping the future of energy in Brazil.

“Brazil is the largest oil and gas producer in South America and a global pioneer in the development of ultra-deep-water resources,” said Christiano Lopes, Katalyst CTO. “Petrobras has led the way in applying advanced technologies to explore and manage these complex assets. We are honored to support this critical work, and the expertise Katalyst has developed over the years positions us as a trusted strategic partner. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our roadmap to expand all our services across South America and continue delivering value to our clients around the world.”

“Katalyst continues to invest and prioritize customer value centered around subsurface data,” said Steve Darnell, Katalyst President and CEO. “Everything we do and develop focuses on providing our customers with rapid access to high quality data, both public and private. Whether through our market leading technologies iGlass and MarketWatch data platforms or providing services that bring more of our customers’ data to light, Katalyst will be at the forefront of innovation in this space. South America, with Brazil leading the way, are incredibly important to our long-term global strategy. We could not be more excited by this contract with Petrobras, and we look forward to a long mutually beneficial partnership.”

About Katalyst

Katalyst Data Management is the global leader in subsurface data management. Our technology and services provide oil and gas companies with proven solutions to address the difficult challenge of managing the vast amount of subsurface data and information. Katalyst’s end-to-end solution includes every step in the process, from data capture and verification, data storage and organization, to marketing subsurface data online. Katalyst’s signature offerings include the web-based iGlass solution for subsurface data management, Market Watch for access to public data and visualization, and the ecommerce site SeismicZone for data marketing. To learn more about Katalyst, visit www.katalystdm.com.