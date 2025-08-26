Corpay Cross-Border Partners with SKsoft to Power Seamless Global Payments

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced a strategic partnership between its Cross-Border business and SKsoft, a leading independent software vendor (ISV) delivering global bank connectivity and treasury automation solutions embedded within the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP ecosystem.

This collaboration embeds Corpay’s payment automation and global treasury capabilities directly into the SKsoft environment, enabling clients to process and manage their cross-border payments through a single, unified solution, enhancing operational efficiency, visibility, and control.

SKsoft’s bank connectivity engine allows for seamless integration into financial institutions across the globe. Now, with Corpay embedded, SKsoft clients gain access to process international payments in more than 145 currencies to over 200 countries, with additional access to currency risk management services, all through an end-to-end automated process.

“This partnership reflects Corpay’s continued investment and momentum within the Microsoft Dynamics space, strengthening our ERP strategy,” said Frank Mannarino, Vice President, Head of Channels & Alliances, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “We are excited to partner with a marquee partner like SKsoft to continue to bring value to the ecosystem, providing shared clients with the seamless global payment and treasury capabilities they need to scale confidently.”

SKsoft’s embedded banking capabilities are purpose-built for Microsoft Dynamics 365, streamlining accounts payable payment processes and supporting enterprise cash flow optimization. Corpay’s industry-leading solutions will further enhance SKsoft’s offering with expanded cross-border foreign exchange coverage, faster settlement, and the ability to manage currency exposure through a single platform.

“This partnership builds on our commitment to deliver embedded banking automation within Microsoft Dynamics 365,” said Aynsley Keller, COO, SKsoft. “By integrating Corpay’s proven cross-border payment capabilities, we are giving our clients the ability to initiate and manage international payments directly from Dynamics 365, reducing costs, improving visibility, and eliminating the complexity of separate global banking systems.”

This integration offers a comprehensive and turnkey payment solution, removing implementation complexity, reducing banking and foreign exchange fees, and unlocking a new level of automation for ERP users. The solution is available immediately for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management clients.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About SKsoft

SKsoft is a global leader in banking and treasury automation solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365. SKsoft’s robust suite of solutions empower over 1,600 customers worldwide to streamline payments, reconciliation, receivables, and more within Dynamics 365 F&SC. As the developer of the global bank connectivity platform, BankFabric, SKsoft integrates with over 170+ banks worldwide across 160+ countries, supported by an extensive library that contains over 2,400+ pre-built file formats. SKsoft helps organizations of all sizes reduce manual effort, increase accuracy, improve cash flow visibility, and achieve greater financial control.

SKsoft – ERP Automation Made Seamless. To learn more visit: www.sksoft.com

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.