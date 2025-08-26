ProAmpac to Acquire PAC Worldwide

CINCINNATI & REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProAmpac, a global player in flexible packaging and material science, and PAC Worldwide (“PAC”), an innovative flexible packaging solutions provider, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which ProAmpac will acquire PAC Worldwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The integration of ProAmpac and PAC represents a strategic step forward in delivering fully integrated packaging solutions, spanning materials production, recycled paper mills, film, converting, and customer support. Together, the combined company significantly expands its geographic reach and enhances vertical integration across e-commerce, consumer packaged goods, and industrial markets. Customers will benefit from expanded access to advanced blown film, recycled paper, lamination, printing, and converting assets, as well as secure and sustainable paper-based packaging solutions. Leveraging leading material science expertise, ProAmpac and PAC are well positioned to help customers meet evolving sustainability goals, comply with Extended Producer Responsibility requirements, and access next-generation packaging innovations.

“This is a transformational moment for our companies. By combining ProAmpac and PAC, we are creating unmatched packaging capabilities that deliver greater flexibility, sustainability, and innovation. Together, we can accelerate material science advancements and deliver solutions that help our customers achieve their most ambitious goals,” stated Greg Tucker, ProAmpac founder, vice chairman, and chief executive officer.

“Partnering with ProAmpac will help us scale faster and deliver even more value. Together, we’ll meet growing global demand for innovative and sustainable packaging,” said Jim Boshaw, PAC’s chief executive officer.

“At ProAmpac, our people and values are at the heart of everything we do,” said Sachin Desai, president and chief operating officer of ProAmpac. “By welcoming PAC’s talented team, we’re strengthening our culture of innovation, integrity, and customer partnership. Together, we will empower our employees and deliver exceptional value to customers worldwide.”

Headquartered in Redmond, WA, PAC Worldwide is a global innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized flexible packaging solutions. The company specializes in producing protective mailers and specialty packaging for e-commerce, courier and retail applications, with product offerings spanning polyethylene, paper and bubble-lined packaging. With more than 1,300 employees and seven manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., Mexico and Malaysia, PAC brings to ProAmpac a global manufacturing network, including a significant presence in the Pacific Northwest region.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About PAC Worldwide

PAC Worldwide Corporation is an innovator in developing and manufacturing customized flexible packaging solutions for five decades. The privately owned company employs over 1,300 team members through its operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Malaysia. Learn more at pac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. PPC builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. PPC is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.