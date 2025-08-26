Instant Financial and Payouts Network Launch Real-Time Direct-to-Bank Transfers for Earned Wage Access (EWA)

BOZEMAN, Mont. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instant Financial (Instant), a leader in earned wage access (EWA) and digital tipping solutions, and Payouts Network, the modern B2C payments platform that transforms consumer experiences, today announced a new capability that lets employees move earned wages to their existing bank accounts in real-time. The update, delivered through Instant Pay, Instant’s EWA solution and enabled by Payouts Network’s real-time payouts technology, gives workers more choice and helps employers deliver a better pay experience.

EWA supports retention and hiring: 74% of U.S. workers say they would stay longer at a job with same-day access to pay, and 86% say they’d be more interested in applying for a job that pays the same day they work. By routing wages directly to a worker’s preferred account, the companies aim to make access to earned pay faster, clearer and easier to manage.

What’s new and why it matters:

Direct-to-bank transfers of earned wages to an employee’s own account

Real-time movement of earned wages, reducing wait time and workarounds

“Getting paid should be simple and fast. With Instant, employees can send earned pay straight to the bank account they already use—in real-time—so payday feels straightforward and in their control,” said Keith Smith, CEO of Payouts Network.

Instant’s EWA solution lets employees see and access wages they’ve already earned whenever they want. With Payouts Network enabling the transfer, workers can route those funds directly to their preferred bank account with clear confirmation and visibility into each transfer.

“In partnership with Payouts Network, employees can move their money when and how they want—direct to the bank account they already use, in real-time, so employees can use funds right away,” said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial.

The direct-to-bank transfer capability is available today for Instant Financial customers.

About Instant Financial

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

About Payouts Network

Payouts Network is the leading next-gen B2C payment and disbursements provider, that transforms millions of customer experiences to drive real brand loyalty. The one-of-a-kind platform helps businesses deliver real-time compensation, incentive, reward, or loyalty payments exactly when and how consumers prefer. Serving Fortune 100 payment and credit card processors, leading global airlines, hospitality brands and many other corporate payors, Payouts Network enables thousands of banks, issuers, fintechs and non-financial brands to layer the technology onto their existing tech stack or loyalty program with simple API integrations. Decades of experience, rich consumer interaction data and full-service programs deliver payment strategies that dramatically increase value and ROI. Learn more at payoutsnetwork.com or follow us on LinkedIn.