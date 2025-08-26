Carna Health and Siemens Healthineers join forces to Advance Kidney Care Innovation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carna Health, a digital health company revolutionizing kidney care, announced a strategic agreement with Siemens Healthineers to accelerate adoption of Carna’s AI-enabled chronic kidney disease (CKD) platform and bring industry-leading point of care testing systems to emerging markets. The agreement aims to improve early detection and CKD management for high-risk and underserved populations by integrating Carna Health’s digital platforms with Siemens Healthineers global diagnostics infrastructure. It also aims to simplify CKD workflow processes, creating better pathways for referrals and providing timely nephrology care to improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs for both patients and healthcare systems.

“This strategic agreement marks a turning point in the fight against CKD,” said Salvatore Viscomi, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carna Health. “By combining Carna’s AI-enabled platform with global diagnostics expertise from Siemens Healthineers, we’re delivering a unified approach to early identification, continuous monitoring, and proactive management of CKD. Together we can detect disease sooner, connect patients to care faster, and enable interventions that change health outcomes and save lives.”

“We have a shared commitment to expanding digital and diagnostic testing innovation access in regions around the world where such technologies have historically been limited,” said Bethany Costello, head of Global Strategy for point of care diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers. “Combining forces will build more equitable kidney care pathways for patients globally.”

A population-based CKD screening program in Bermuda and Limbe, Cameroon, is currently enrolling 30,000 individuals across the Southwest and Littoral regions. The program combines Carna Health’s digital platform with point-of-care eGFR testing performed on the epoc® Blood Analysis System from Siemens Healthineers to bring scalable, tech-driven solutions and lifesaving care to communities that face challenges in accessing care. Carna Health aims to enroll 25 million people in CKD screening programs worldwide by 2030, with plans to expand the platform to screen for other cardiometabolic diseases including diabetes.

Carna Health’s platform enables healthcare providers to identify and track CKD through AI-driven clinical decision support and community-based screening programs. The focus is on accelerating U.S. deployment and expanding technological compatibility across diverse healthcare environments—from rural clinics to large health systems.

Carna Health is as an authorized reseller of Siemens Healthineers diagnostic solutions in combination with its exclusive digital health distribution rights for CKD-related products in key markets to date including the Philippines, Bermuda and Cameroon. The partnership positions Carna Health to lead digital CKD programs across public and private health systems.

About Carna Health

Carna Health is a digital health company transforming kidney care. Founded in 2021, Carna Health’s mission is to slow the global progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Carna Health provides integrated point-of-care testing solutions and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software to improve CKD screening, monitoring, and care management. For more information, visit the company’s website www.carna.health.