WMI Partners with Arcadea Group

DIVINÓPOLIS, Brazil & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadea Group, a preeminent, long-term investor in global software businesses, today announced its acquisition of WMI, a leading provider of laboratory information management solutions in Brazil through its flagship Autolac software suite. This partnership marks a significant milestone in WMI’s growth journey, positioning the company for sustained success while maintaining its commitment to innovation and excellence in laboratory operations.

WMI, recognized for its robust, end-to-end software that streamlines workflows for clinical laboratories, will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Rebeca Mangualde. Mangualde and her senior team will remain at the helm, advancing Autolac’s capabilities and client success in close partnership with Arcadea.

Daniel Eisen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, shared:

“We are excited to partner with WMI and its outstanding leadership team under the direction of Rebeca Mangualde. With our deep expertise in scaling high-quality software businesses and our long-term ownership approach, we are committed to supporting WMI’s ambitious growth plans and enabling it to deliver even greater impact to Brazil’s healthcare ecosystem.”

Paul Yancich, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, added:

“WMI is exactly the type of business we seek to partner with—mission-critical, market-leading, and built on a foundation of product excellence and domain expertise. This acquisition meaningfully deepens our presence in Brazil’s healthtech sector, furthering our long-term mission to serve healthcare providers with the highest-quality solutions, and strengthening our ability to support laboratories in delivering accurate, efficient, and life-improving diagnostics.”

Rebeca Mangualde, CEO of WMI, commented:

“Arcadea’s focus on long-term value creation and extensive strategic and operational expertise make them the perfect partner for WMI’s next chapter. We look forward to leveraging their resources and strategic insight to accelerate our innovation roadmap, expand our market presence, and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Together, WMI and Arcadea aim to reinforce WMI’s position as a leader in laboratory software, providing world-class solutions that enhance operational efficiency, data accuracy, and patient outcomes.

For more information on WMI and Autolac, visit www.autolac.com.br. For more on Arcadea Group, visit www.arcadeagroup.com.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, strongly-growing software companies over extremely long durations. Based in Toronto and Orlando and investing globally, Arcadea leverages its significant permanent capital base to focus exclusively on businesses with long-term potential and ambitions.

About WMI

WMI is a leading Brazilian healthtech company specializing in laboratory information management systems. Its flagship Autolac software empowers clinical laboratories to streamline operations, improve result accuracy, and enhance patient service. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, WMI supports laboratories of all sizes in delivering timely and reliable diagnostics.