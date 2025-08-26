Inovalon Announces Collaboration With Google Cloud To Address Administrative Burden in Healthcare

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud to develop an AI-enabled solution to address the administrative burden in healthcare.

The collaboration will bring together Inovalon’s vast data solutions and subject matter expertise alongside advanced AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities from Google Cloud to improve how healthcare is delivered by tackling time-consuming prior authorization processes, which contribute significantly to clinician burnout and can delay patient access to timely care.

Inovalon is in the early stages of developing an agentic AI solution that will intelligently surface payer-specific rules and documentation requirements to streamline the prior authorization process. The solution will be previewed at Empower, Inovalon’s annual data-driven healthcare summit in Washington, D.C., from November 2–4.

“We are excited to collaborate with Google Cloud to overcome the paralyzing administrative requirements that are limiting available patient-care hours and even driving physicians and nurses out of clinical practice,” said Paige Kilian, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Inovalon. “Google shares our vision that improving healthcare outcomes begins with improving access to care and freeing medical personnel from administrative burden. AI is an incredible enabler for achieving that goal by simplifying or eliminating complex workflows to allow healthcare professionals to focus their attention directly on the patient.”

The solutions will be developed for customers on the Inovalon ONE® Platform, which supports more than 50,000 healthcare organizations across provider, payer, pharmacy, and life sciences settings, and is powered by the MORE2 Registry®, which represents more than 92 billion medical events and over 414 million unique lives. Inovalon’s national connectivity and reach streamlines cross-industry collaboration to make it easier for healthcare organizations and technology companies to improve clinical and financial outcomes at scale.

"Inovalon is addressing one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: the administrative burden,” said Aashima Gupta, global director, Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. “By combining Inovalon’s deep healthcare data expertise with Google Cloud's AI, we are building solutions that can truly simplify complex workflows like prior authorizations, and ultimately help clinicians and staff reclaim valuable time and focus on what matters most — delivering timely and high-quality patient care."

For more information, please visit Empower to register for the conference.

